Renewable Energy Project Managers Identify Top Community-Related Challenges Impacting Project Timelines

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly half of utility-scale renewable energy projects experiencing significant delays or cancellations due to community opposition, Learnewable surveyed project managers across the renewable energy sector to better understand the community-related challenges they face.

The results of the survey can be found in the Community-related Barriers for Renewable Energy Projects report. Key findings in the report include:

Who’s hardest to secure support from?
1. Elected officials (most difficult)
2. Planning and zoning board members

What would most help overcome barriers?
1. Stronger local partnerships (80%+ of respondents)
2. More accurate, timely data

Biggest engagement challenges?
1. Countering misinformation
2. Identifying key influencers

Understanding these challenges and addressing them early can dramatically improve a project's chances of success. The full report offers deeper insight into the community-related barriers renewable energy projects face. Access the full, free report today.

About Learnewable
Learnewable is an intuitive, AI-driven platform that addresses the critical challenge renewable energy developers and infrastructure planners face: understanding and engaging with local communities. Learnewable simplifies and accelerates the site selection process by automating stakeholder management, data collection, and analysis. Using the Learnewable platform, developers and organizers access unprecedented real-time insights into community sentiment and potential project risks and opportunities.

Jeremy Solomon
Learnewable LLC
+1 503-575-8365
jeremy.solomon@learnewable.com
