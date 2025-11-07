New Report Shows the States Most (and Least) Friendly to Wind Development

Wind Energy Sentiment & Permitting Risk Map

AI-powered index ranks U.S. states by wind energy sentiment, permitting risk, and NIMBY resistance to renewable development.

Some of the windiest states also face strong social headwinds, said Jeremy Solomon, founder of Learnewable. Our index shows where trust, policy, and community perception align to support wind energy.” — Jeremy Solomon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learnewable, an AI company specializing in stakeholder intelligence for renewable energy, has released the first-ever ranking of U.S. states by public sentiment and permitting ease for onshore wind energy. The new index identifies where wind projects move forward smoothly—and where local resistance remains strongest.As President Trump continues to call wind and solar “the scam of the century,” Learnewable’s Wind Energy Sentiment & Permitting Risk Map quantifies how such attitudes manifest at the community level, shaping development outcomes across all 50 states.Mapping the Social Climate for Wind DevelopmentDrawing on data from more than 3,000 counties, Learnewable’s AI aggregates local sentiment, zoning restrictions, and permitting precedents into a state-by-state index measuring:*Community support for wind energy*Permitting and regulatory difficultyGreen states signal open, predictable environments for project approval, while red states reveal entrenched opposition or restrictive local policies.Top 10 Wind-Friendliest StatesNew MexicoTexasMinnesotaAlaskaMontanaOklahomaNorth DakotaIllinoisUtahMississippi and Colorado (tie)These states combine strong public support with favorable permitting conditions—key indicators of project readiness and social license to operate.AI-Powered InsightsLearnewable’s Site Scout continuously scans public records, hearing minutes, social media, and local news to capture community sentiment. After interviews with more than 100 wind developers, the company trained an ensemble deep-learning model to score each U.S. county on a scale from –2 (very unfavorable) to +2 (very favorable). The results were then aggregated into the national state ranking.“Some of the windiest states in the country also face strong social headwinds,” said Jeremy Solomon, founder of Learnewable. “Our index shows where trust, policy, and community perception align to support wind energy.”Why It MattersDevelopers already analyze land, interconnection, and wind resource data. Learnewable adds a critical missing layer—the human and permitting landscape—helping companies and policymakers avoid opposition hotspots and focus on areas where communities are receptive to wind energy investment.Access the Full 50 State RankingsFor media inquiries or interviews, contact info@learnewable.comVisit https://www.learnewable.com About LearnewableLearnewable is an AI stakeholder intelligence platform for renewable and infrastructure developers, providing tools for stakeholder mapping, community sentiment analysis, and permitting risk intelligence. Learnewable's AI platform helps developers understand local dynamics, reduce project delays, and improve social license to operate.

