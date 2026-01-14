Spring and Mulberry Recalls Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bars

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Spring and Mulberry is recalling a single lot of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar (2.1 oz) due to possible contamination with Salmonella. The recalled lot number is #025255.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The affected product has been available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since September 15, 2025. The recalled product can be identified by brand name (Spring and Mulberry), box color (teal), flavor name (Mint Leaf), and lot code (#025255). The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap. Please see an example of the packaging and lot code below.

There have been no reported illnesses or adverse health effects reported to date, however, Spring & Mulberry is proactively recalling the specific lot in which this risk applies to protect public health. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by a third-party laboratory.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are asked to dispose of it. They may request a refund by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.

For more information or assistance, contact Spring and Mulberry Customer Service at recalls@springandmulberry.com