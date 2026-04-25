RIDOH Announces Second Measles Case of 2026 - Case unrelated to the measles case announced last week

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising the public that a confirmed case of measles has been identified in Rhode Island. This is the second case of measles identified in Rhode Island in 2026. However, this case is not associated with the measles case that was identified in Rhode Island on April 18.

This individual is a female in her 20s who had traveled from outside the country to visit family in Rhode Island. This person was treated at Brown University Health Urgent Care in Middletown on April 24 and tested positive for measles at the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories. This person did not require hospitalization.

Measles is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. Approximately 97% of Rhode Island kindergarteners have completed the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine series, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. MMR vaccine is safe and effective.

"The chance of significant spread of measles in Rhode Island is very low because we have such a high MMR vaccination rate," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "But that degree of community protection depends on everyone who is eligible getting vaccinated. Any parent or guardian who has a child older than one year who has not been vaccinated against measles should talk to their child's healthcare professional. For any family with insurance issues or trouble accessing care, RIDOH can make vaccine available at no cost."

A first dose of MMR is generally given between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose is generally given between 4 and 6 years old. Anyone traveling internationally should be fully vaccinated before traveling. It is very important that infants 6 to 11 months old get 1 dose of the MMR vaccine before international travel. Then they should get 2 more doses after their first birthday in accordance with the standard schedule.

Brown University Health and RIDOH are coordinating on outreach to the people who may have had contact with this patient at the urgent care center. This patient did not report visiting any other locations since arriving in Rhode Island. However, anyone who could have been exposed and begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare professional before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department. Visiting a healthcare facility may put others at risk and should be avoided if possible. Anyone who has had measles in the past or has received two doses of MMR is unlikely to develop measles even if exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. The measles virus lives in the nose and throat mucous of an infected person. It spreads easily to others when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through close personal contact. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a room where a person with measles has been should remain empty for up to 2 hours after they leave, as the measles virus can remain infectious in the air for that duration.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 21 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms typically include:

• High fever • Cough • Runny nose • Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis) • Tiny white spots inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek • A rash made up of large, flat blotches.

Infected people can spread measles to others from 4 days before to 4 days after the rash appears.

A healthcare professional may offer a preliminary diagnosis of measles for patients with fever, rash, and other measles symptoms. RIDOH's State Health Laboratories will confirm if the rash is caused by measles by testing nose swabs and looking for measles antibodies in blood. If you or your child has recently travelled internationally or to a place with an active measles outbreak and develop a rash along with the symptoms listed above, please contact your healthcare professional.

There is no specific antiviral therapy for measles. Supportive therapy includes fever reducing medications, fluids, and treatment of bacterial superinfections, such as bacterial pneumonia and ear infections. Treatment of other complications, such as seizures and respiratory failure, may also be necessary. There is a role for vitamin A in certain settings, and vitamin A supplementation may be beneficial for reducing measles severity and risk of complications.

For more information on measles, visit https://health.ri.gov/measles.