Precautionary Boil Water Notice Removed for Stone Bridge Fire District Customers

The Stone Bridge Fire District has been notified by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) that the precautionary boil water notice issued to its customers can be removed. The Stone Bridge Fire District is located in Tiverton. RIDOH and the Stone Bridge Fire District alerted customers to this precautionary boil water notice on April 24 because of a water main break that had the potential to cause the loss of water pressure to multiple areas of the water system. The Stone Bridge Fire District repaired the water main break, temporarily increased chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushed the water mains, and collected bacteria samples that showed the absence of bacteria.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (scroll down to "What You Should Do Following Boil Water Advisories and Precautionary Boil Water Advisories"). Food establishments, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities can refer to the links below.

https://health.ri.gov/publications/instructions/FoodServiceBoilWater.pdf https://health.ri.gov/sites/g/files/xkgbur1006/files/2025-02/SchoolsBusinessHealthcareFacilitiesPostBoilWater.pdf

Customers with questions should contact Stone Bridge Fire District at 508-676-3526.