Thursday, January 15, 2026

CANADA, January 14 - Note: All times local and subject to change

3:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji.

4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of China, Li Qiang.

5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will witness a signing ceremony.

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official dinner hosted by the Premier of China, Li Qiang.

Closed to media