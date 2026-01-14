Thursday, January 15, 2026
CANADA, January 14 - Note: All times local and subject to change
3:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji.
4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of China, Li Qiang.
5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will witness a signing ceremony.
6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official dinner hosted by the Premier of China, Li Qiang.
