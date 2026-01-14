January 14, 2026

Maryland Spay and Neuter Grants Program Request for Proposals, FY27 Grant Cycle

The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is announcing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for projects to be funded under the Spay and Neuter Grants Program (the Program). The Program funds projects with the goal of increasing spaying and neutering of dogs and cats in Maryland, thus reducing animal shelter overpopulation and cat and dog euthanasia rates.

A grant proposal (quoting Agriculture Article, §2-1602, Annotated Code of Maryland):

Shall target low–income communities and populations to the maximum extent possible and detail how that goal is to be accomplished; May target feral cat populations if the department determines that this targeting does not violate local law; Shall efficiently and effectively facilitate and promote the provision of spay and neuter services for cats and dogs; and

May include public education and outreach components.

Eligible Applicants: The Program is open to government animal care and control and animal welfare organizations with 501(c)(3) status, in good standing with the IRS, State of Maryland, and local animal control agencies.

RFP Posting Date: January 16, 2026

Estimated Total Program Funding Available for this Funding Cycle: ~$850,000

Award Ceiling: Applicants may not request more than 25% of their organization/program annual operating budget, with a maximum grant allowance of $75,000. Organizations with a budget less than $20,000 may request a maximum of $5,000.

Award Floor: $5,000

Opportunity Category: Competitive Grants

Cost Share or Matching Requirements: None, but highly encouraged.

Selection Criteria: Eligible applications that are received prior to the deadline will be evaluated on a competitive basis. The Spay and Neuter Advisory Board (SNAB) will review, rank, and make funding recommendations to the MDA Secretary based on their evaluation of the following project components, as outlined in the Spay and Neuter Grants Program Regulations 15.01.10.05.

(1) The SNAB will rank eligible applications and select for funding those that most effectively and efficiently achieve the purpose of the Fund.

(2) In determining which projects to fund, the SNAB will consider:

(a) How low-income communities and populations are targeted and how the goal of reaching those communities and populations will be accomplished;

(b) How well the project proposal identifies and assesses the need for additional spay and neuter services in the targeted community or population, and how effectively and efficiently the project will meet that need;

(c) Whether or not the project violates local laws, including but not limited to local laws regarding feral cat populations;

(d) How the project proposal identifies and meets the need to promote spay/neuter services to the targeted population or community through education and outreach;

(e) The extent to which the project increases the number of spay/neuter procedures, and impacts cat and dog intake and euthanasia rates in Maryland animal shelters;

(f) The expected project results relative to the amount of funds requested; and

(g) The qualifications and experience of the applicant and the individuals who will be responsible for implementing the project.

Final funding decisions will be made by the MDA Secretary. The Point of Contact listed on the application will be notified by email soon after funding decisions have been made.

Timeline

Application Window Opens: 12:00 PM EST, Friday, January 16, 2026

Application Window Closes: 5:01 PM EST, Friday, April 17, 2026

Proposal Due Diligence/Review Period: April through August 2026

Approved by MDA Secretary: Usually within 30 days after recommendations are submitted to the Secretary.

Notifications of Funding Decisions: Within 30 days after approval by the Secretary.

Grant Agreement/Signatures: Within 30 days after notifications.

Application Process: Applications will be posted on the MDA Spay and Neuter Grants Program webpage on the MDA website. There will be two applications: Pet-Focused and Feral Cat-Focused.

Detailed application-specific instructions are posted and downloadable from the Program’s webpage. The application(s) must be received by MDA before 5:01 PM EST on the due date listed above. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For more information on the application process, what projects qualify for funding, allowable budget items, requirements from grantees, and penalties, see the Program’s instructions, available on the program webpage.

Contact Information:

Jen Swanson

Spay and Neuter Grants Program Coordinator

[email protected]

410-841-5766

Additional Program information: MDA Spay and Neuter Grants Program Webpage

###