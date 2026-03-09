NEWS RELEASE: Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program Now Open

March 9, 2026

Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 9, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting proposals for the 2026 Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program (MFARM). This competitive grant is designed to support food-insecure communities while providing a reliable market for Maryland’s farmers and seafood providers.

MFARM enables eligible nonprofits, charitable emergency food organizations, and Maryland food banks to purchase high-quality agriculture and seafood products sourced directly from providers listed in the state’s Certified Local Farm and Fish Directory. ENOUGH community partners are encouraged to work with Certified Local Farm and Fish providers to apply to the program. The deadline to apply is April 10, 2026.

“It is always a win when we can utilize food in a better way for our communities,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Not only can we address food-insecure areas, but we can also support our local farm and fish producers, making this entire grant a real asset to all involved.”

Grant Details and Funding Structure

The total available funding for the 2026 MFARM program is $200,000.

Minimum Grant Request: $5,000

Maximum Grant Request: $40,000

Fund Allocation: 80% of awarded funds must be allocated directly to purchasing food, with the remaining 20% available to support distribution and operational expenses.

Project Timeline: Grants will be awarded for projects lasting up to 18 months, concluding by November 30, 2027.

Eligibility Requirements

To be considered for the MFARM grant, applicant nonprofits must meet the following criteria:

Be registered and in good standing with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (MDAT) to do business in Maryland. Be registered with the Charities Organization Division unit of the Maryland Secretary of State. Submit an official Internal Revenue Service (IRS) W-9 form. Submit an IRS Form 990.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted by the April 10, 2026, deadline. To apply and view the full grant guidelines, please visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website or apply directly through Maryland OneStop.

For questions regarding the MFARM program and the application process, please contact Karen Fedor or Sara Servin at [email protected].

xxx