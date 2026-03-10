NEWS RELEASE: Time to CHOW down and Celebrate-Chesapeake Oyster Week March 20-31

March 10, 2026

Time to CHOW down and Celebrate

Chesapeake Oyster Week March 20-31

A showcase of Maryland oysters featuring deals and discounts!

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 10, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program, in partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), is announcing Chesapeake Oyster Week, running from March 20-31. Chesapeake Oyster Week invites consumers to eat wild-caught and farmed-raised oysters, support restaurants that give back to ORP and help restore the Bay, one shuck at a time. The campaign is supported by Conrad’s Crabs, Don Julio Blanco, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“We are proud supporters of Oyster Recovery Partnership’s Chesapeake Oyster Week, as Maryland oysters, both wild-caught and farmed-raised, are delicious raw and cooked in a variety of recipes,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Maryland oysters are an excellent source of protein, nutrient-dense, low-calorie superfood, packed with zinc, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids that boost immune function, enhance heart health, and support cognitive performance.”

Aside from the delicious Chesapeake oysters, Chesapeake Oyster Week focuses on ORP’s mission to restore the Chesapeake Bay and its native oyster populations. ORP relies on Shell Recycling Alliance member restaurants to provide shells critical for Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration efforts. Eating and recycling oyster shells leads to more oysters returned to the Bay, home of many delicious species. Patrons can show appreciation to Bay-friendly businesses by dining at shell recycling restaurants all throughout Chesapeake Oyster Week, with oyster specials, happy hours, and special menu offerings.

“Every oyster you enjoy during Chesapeake Oyster Week comes full circle, from plate to reef,” said Ward Slacum, Executive Director of the Oyster Recovery Partnership. “When you choose local oysters at Bay-friendly, shell-recycling restaurants, you’re supporting the hardworking men and women of Maryland’s seafood industry and investing directly in the health of the Chesapeake. Recycled shells become the foundation for new reefs, improving water quality, creating habitat, and strengthening our seafood economy. It’s simple—eat local oysters, recycle the shells—and together we make a lasting difference for the Chesapeake Bay.”

Founded in 1994, Oyster Recovery Partnership is an Annapolis-based nonprofit. Through the support of major partners, ORP has planted 14 billion oysters on 3,000+ acres of reef. They are also the home to the Shell Recycling Alliance, the nation’s largest shell recycling network, annually recycling around 30,000 bushels of oyster shells from a network of 200 restaurants and 70 public drop sites in the Mid-Atlantic.

More than 60 local Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. restaurants will be participating. Patrons are encouraged to visit the Chesapeake Oyster Week webpage to see all participating businesses and the promotions they will be offering. The kickoff to Chesapeake Oyster Week will take place at Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s Oyster & Music Festival on Friday, March 20th. Locally sourced oysters, paired with Guinness beer, along with good music, is the perfect recipe for a good time.

Restaurants that still want to participate can do so by contacting Kaylee Fleury at [email protected]. For more information about Chesapeake Oyster Week, please contact Maryland’s Best Seafood Marketing Director Matthew Scales at [email protected].

