Request for Bids: High-Quality Instructional Materials

The South Carolina Department of Education Office of Instructional Materials is requesting bids for furnishing High-Quality Instructional Materials for the State of South Carolina for courses in Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Visual and Performing Arts (VPA).

The Call for Bid will open Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Bids must be submitted through the Instructional Materials Bid Portal, with all required documents emailed to OIMinfo@ed.sc.gov (Subject: 2026 Bid Forms) no later than March 31, 2026.

Publisher Information