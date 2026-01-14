Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,374 in the last 365 days.

Request for Bids: High-Quality Instructional Materials

The South Carolina Department of Education Office of Instructional Materials is requesting bids for furnishing High-Quality Instructional Materials for the State of South Carolina for courses in Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Visual and Performing Arts (VPA).

The Call for Bid will open Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Bids must be submitted through the Instructional Materials Bid Portal, with all required documents emailed to OIMinfo@ed.sc.gov (Subject: 2026 Bid Forms) no later than March 31, 2026.

Publisher Information

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Request for Bids: High-Quality Instructional Materials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.