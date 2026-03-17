Berkeley High School's Alex Wharton Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

With more than 30 years of dedicated service in public education, Alex Wharton stands as a South Carolina Teacher of the Year finalist whose passion began with a simple but life‑shaping moment—watching a high school classmate struggle despite giving everything they had. That experience ignited in her a lifelong commitment to ensuring every student, especially those with disabilities, has equitable access to meaningful learning.



Today, as a special education resource teacher at Berkeley High School, Alex continues to create inclusive, strengths‑based environments where students feel seen, valued, and capable.



About Alex Wharton:

She holds a degree in Special Education from the University of the West Indies, a degree in Exceptional Student Education from Florida Memorial University, and a master's in curriculum and instruction from Grand Canyon University.

She fosters an inclusive classroom environment focused on belonging and self-worth, using a variety of instructional strategies to engage students and promote their academic and personal development.

She implement IEPs, assess student progress, and collaborate with families, case managers, and teachers to deliver individualized interventions that support academic success and long-term growth for 9th–12th grade students.

What they’re saying:

“Alex Wharton truly embodies what it means when we say that every child can succeed. Her steadfast commitment over the years has opened doors of opportunity for students with special needs, setting a powerful standard for inclusive education. Guided by her faith and a deep, genuine desire to help every student realize their God given potential, Alex doesn’t just teach—she uplifts, she encourages, and she builds lasting connections that transform lives. Her leadership is a gift to her students, her school, and our entire state.” – Superintendent Ellen Weaver

“We are incredibly proud to see Alex Wharton, Berkeley County’s Teacher of the Year and a special education teacher at Berkeley High School, recognized as a Top 5 finalist for State Teacher of the Year. Alex leads with both heart and pragmatism, bringing compassion for students together with thoughtful, practical strategies that help them succeed. She is impactful, innovative, and deeply committed to her students and colleagues, as she supports general education teachers by sharing specialized strategies that strengthen instruction for all learners. Alex is an outstanding representative of what it means to be a teacher.” – Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County School District Superintendent.

What’s next: As a finalist, Wharton will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 65,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 23 in Columbia.