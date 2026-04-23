Christie Palladino of Aiken County Named 2027 State Teacher of the Year

Dr. Christie Palladino has been named the 2027 South Carolina State Teacher of the Year. State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver made the exciting announcement this afternoon during the South Carolina Teacher of the Year celebration held on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia. Dr. Palladino teaches at Aiken County Career and Technology Center where she leads the biomedical science program.



Why It Matters:

As South Carolina Teacher of the Year, Dr. Palladino will serve as a statewide ambassador for South Carolina’s more than 65,000 teachers, mentoring and inspiring current and future educators while championing the impact of classroom leaders across the Palmetto State.

﻿Key Players:

In addition to Superintendent Weaver, Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined education leaders from across the state to honor and celebrate Teacher of the Year finalists representing every South Carolina school district. Dr. Tommy Hodges, dean of education at the University of South Carolina College of Education, announced that Dr. Palladino will receive a degree at no cost and participate in the prestigious Leadership South Carolina program. Max Metcalf represented BMW, a Presenting Sponsor of today’s event. For 29 years, BMW has provided the State Teacher of the Year with the use of a new vehicle during their year of service.

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What They’re Saying:

“A gifted physician and researcher, Dr. Christie Palladino chose to change careers to invest her experience and talents in South Carolina students, shaping both their academic success and their sense of purpose. Her compassion and commitment are preparing the next generation of medical professionals and ensuring her students graduate ready for college or careers, with the confidence that what they learn today opens doors for tomorrow.” – State Superintendent Ellen Weaver



Go Deeper:

Dr. Palladino is a 12-year teacher veteran

She previously spent years caring for patients as an obstetrician‑gynecologist and conducting health science education research

She leads ACCTC’s biomedical science program and created the innovative Biommersive Capstone Course

She has authored more than 100 peer‑reviewed presentations and publications

Last Take:

As part of the award, Dr. Palladino will receive $25,000, a brand-new BMW for one year, and professional development opportunities statewide and nationally.