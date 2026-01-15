Rider’s Advantage Unveils New Brand Identity

Rider's Advantage Logo

PONTE VEDRA, FL, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings announces a refreshed brand identity for its powersports brand, Rider’s Advantage. The new logo better aligns Rider’s Advantage visually with APCO’s franchise auto brand, EasyCare. This brand alignment follows the acquisition of Rider’s Advantage in July 2024. Rider’s Advantage is widely recognized as the powersport industry’s most comprehensive F&I authority with a deep portfolio of products and training services.The rebranding initiative was designed to modernize the brand and better support cross-channel selling as dealers diversify their portfolios—purchasing auto, RV, marine, and powersports stores. The new brand includes a refreshed visual identity, including an updated logo, vibrant color palette, and refined brand messaging—all designed to underscore the brand’s dedication to driving total performance and offering premier F&I solutions, a mission shared with EasyCare.“While this presents a new face for our customers, our core commitment to providing innovative products and exceptional support to our powersports dealers and agents remains our number one priority,” said Rob Hefner, Vice President of Sales for APCO’s Powersports channel.“The alignment between the Rider’s Advantage and EasyCare brands represents an expansion of our commitment to serving dealers, agents, and customers across APCO’s channels,” said Jennifer Haddow, Senior Vice President of Marketing for APCO Holdings.In addition to the brand updates, Rider’s Advantage is proud to introduce a revamped online presence with the relaunch of riders-advantage.com . The website has been redesigned to provide a more engaging, accessible, and navigable experience for dealers and consumers, serving as a central platform for interaction with the brand.The newly redesigned logo will make its debut at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on January 18th, 2026, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.For more information on our commitment to driving success, please visit the new riders-advantage.com.About Rider’s AdvantageRider’s Advantage offers powersports F&I products, services, training, and technology to dealers and agents. Rider’s Advantage is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 24 million customers and paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information about Rider’s Advantage, please visit riders-advantage.com.About EasyCareSince 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 23 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 8,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.