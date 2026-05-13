EasyCare Launches Education-Focused MRAA Co-Op Program to Support Marine Dealers

EasyCare and MRAA launch a new co-op program that funds marine dealer education through EasyCare F&I product sales.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyCare , a leading provider of F&I protection products, is proud to announce an expansion of their Education Champion Partnership with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas ( MRAA ) with the launch of an education-focused co-op program designed to invest in the growth and success of marine dealerships.This innovative initiative reinforces a shared commitment to dealer development by directly tying product performance to funding for professional education. Through the program, participating dealerships will earn financial contributions toward MRAA educational resources based on their sales of EasyCare Marine F&I protection products.Under the co-op structure, EasyCare will contribute $5 for every eligible protection product contract sold by participating dealers over a 12-month period. Funds will be allocated to MRAA and made available to dealers to support training, certification programs, and other educational opportunities that enhance dealership performance and customer experience.“This program is about more than products—it’s about investing in people,” said Dom Zappia, Director of Sales, RV and Marine. “By aligning our success with dealer education, we’re helping ensure marine retailers have the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”The co-op is available to marine dealerships that are active MRAA members and offer the full suite of EasyCare Marine F&I protection products, including service contracts, GAP coverage, appearance protection, theft protection, and more.MRAA, a North American membership association dedicated to supporting marine retailers, will work with participating dealers to allocate their funds to programs that work best for them, ensuring dealers can maximize the value of the program through impactful educational initiatives.“We appreciate this initiative, developed by EasyCare, to support dealers looking to fuel their success through MRAA programs,” said Liz Keener, MRAA Senior Director of Partnerships. “Dealers will have the opportunity to use these funds in a way that best fits their needs—whether through an upgraded membership, Dealer Week, Dealership Certification, or MRAA’s Position-Specific Certification programs. This co-op empowers dealers to steer the funds themselves.”The EasyCare MRAA Education Co-Op Program underscores both organizations’ commitment to strengthening the marine retail industry through continuous learning, improved operations, and elevated customer experiences.About EasyCareSince 1984, EasyCare has been helping dealerships drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, and consultative participation programs. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 24 million customers and paid over $3.7 billion in claims. Learn more at easycare.com/adventure.About the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA)The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas is the only organization exclusively dedicated to the success of marine retailers across North America. Through market data, expert guidance and practical solutions, MRAA equips boat retailers with the training, certification, advocacy and tools they need to run stronger businesses and deliver better experiences for boating customers. From Capitol Hill to the dealership floor, MRAA fights for the industry's future, strengthening the entire marine ecosystem. Learn more at MRAA.com.

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