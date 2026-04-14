Tony Wanderon Inducted into F&I Hall of Fame at Agent Summit

APCO Holdings CEO Tony Wanderon will join the F&I Hall of Fame, honoring decades of leadership, innovation, and lasting impact on the industry.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings proudly announces that Chairman and CEO Tony Wanderon will be inducted into the prestigious F&I Hall of Fame, recognizing his extraordinary contributions and lasting impact on the automotive finance and insurance (F&I) industry. Wanderon will receive this honor at the Agent Summit F&I Hall of Fame ceremony on April 14 in Las Vegas, NV.A visionary leader and industry pioneer, Wanderon has spent more than four decades shaping the evolution of F&I. As the founder of Family First Dealer Services and current Chairman and CEO of APCO Holdings, his leadership has influenced generations of dealers, agents, and F&I professionals nationwide.Widely known as the “Godfather of GAP,” Wanderon played a pivotal role in developing and popularizing Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) products, as well as pioneering trade-in protection solutions that have become staples in today’s F&I offices.Over the course of his career, Wanderon has successfully scaled and led five major F&I organizations, driving innovation, growth, and operational excellence across the industry. His commitment to advancing the profession extends beyond business success—he also co-founded the F&I Hall of Fame alongside Bobit, helping establish a platform to honor the industry's most influential leaders.In addition to his professional achievements, Wanderon has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting the F&I community. He founded the F&I Providers Relief Fund, which raised more than $750,000 to support F&I managers facing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.“Tony’s impact on this industry is immeasurable,” said David Gesualdo, Publisher of Dealer Group, Bobit Business Media. “From product innovation to mentorship and philanthropy, he has helped define what excellence looks like in F&I. This recognition is both well-earned and long overdue.”Wanderon’s induction into the F&I Hall of Fame cements his legacy as one of the most influential figures in automotive F&I history.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands and private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.

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