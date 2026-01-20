Raisely Releases 2026 Fundraising Benchmarks Report Based on Data from 33,000 Campaigns

2026 Fundraising Benchmarks Are In!

Free report reveals declining donor acquisition, surge in recurring giving and region-specific strategies for nonprofit fundraisers

Nonprofits accomplish so much with limited resources. At Raisely, we believe better data leads to impactful decisions. Thank you for the work you do—we're proud to be in your corner.” — Anush Vinod, Chief Executive Officer, Raisely.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raisely, a fundraising platform within the Velora nonprofit technology suite, today released its 2026 Fundraising Benchmarks Report providing nonprofit leaders with data-backed insights from over 33,000 campaigns and 4,400+ organizations across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The report analyzes fundraising performance trends from 2024-2025, revealing a complex landscape where recurring giving surged 10.5% year-over-year while net-new donor acquisition declined across most campaign types. With median fundraising per nonprofit declining 2% in 2025, the findings highlight both challenges and opportunities as nonprofits plan their 2026 strategies.

To help nonprofits apply these insights, Raisely compiled practical strategies from the data. Key recommendations include:

1. Prioritize recurring giving as your most stable revenue stream: Smaller nonprofits saw a 58% surge in recurring giving while one-off donations declined.

2. Shift focus from acquisition to retention: Net-new donor acquisition declined across most campaign types, signaling the need for stronger retention strategies.

3. Tailor strategies by region: Significant performance differences emerged between the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

4. Design campaigns with retention in mind: Community campaigns emerged as the most stable acquisition channel, driving 50% recurring donor growth in some regions.

5. Create clear urgency tied to impact: Successful campaigns pair timely calls to action with recurring giving options and targeted follow-up.

The complete report includes campaign-specific strategies for peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, appeals, donation forms and community campaigns, along with regional analysis and implementation guidance.

The 2026 Fundraising Benchmarks Report is available at no cost on Raisely's website.

About Raisely

Raisely is a modern fundraising platform that helps nonprofits launch campaigns, grow recurring giving and build supporter communities. Founded in 2016, Raisely is trusted by organizations across North America and APAC, providing intuitive tools for peer-to-peer fundraising, donation page creation, supporter engagement and fundraising analytics. As part of Velora, Raisely works alongside Keela (donor management CRM) and Aplos (nonprofit accounting software) to provide integrated technology solutions for nonprofit organizations.

About Velora

Velora is a comprehensive nonprofit technology suite that unifies fund accounting, donor management and fundraising tools under one platform. Through its three products (Aplos, Keela and Raisely), Velora serves thousands of nonprofits across the United States, Canada and Australia. By integrating financial management, CRM and fundraising capabilities, Velora helps nonprofits operate more efficiently, build stronger donor relationships and achieve greater mission impact.

