Aplos, Keela and Raisely Release Free Guide to Navigate Major 2026 Nonprofit Tax and Policy Changes

Comprehensive resource addresses TCJA sunset, new deduction rules and funding cuts affecting charitable giving

We created this guide for nonprofit CFOs, accountants and exec teams who are staring down the 2026 tax changes and thinking, 'What now?'” — Alex Arrington

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velora, the nonprofit technology suite behind Aplos, Keela and Raisely, released a free downloadable guide to help nonprofit leaders prepare for significant tax and policy changes taking effect in 2026.

The guide, "Avoid the Blindside: 2026 Nonprofit Fundraising & Finance Policy Changes," provides a detailed breakdown of how the sunsetting Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the new One Big Beautiful Bill Act will reshape charitable giving, donor incentives and nonprofit operations.

With the TCJA expiring and OBBBA taking effect Jan. 1, 2026, nonprofits face a complex mix of new deduction rules, excise taxes and federal funding cuts. Charitable deductions dropped from $256 billion in 2017 to $156 million in 2025 following the TCJA, and the share of taxpayers itemizing deductions fell from 30.6% to 9.5%.

Key changes covered in the guide

The 2026 policy changes create both challenges and opportunities for nonprofits. Non-itemizers, who represent 90% of Americans, will gain access to a new $2,000 charitable deduction for joint filers through 2028. However, high-income donors face a 35% deduction cap instead of the previous 37% bracket, and corporations must now meet a 1% taxable income floor to qualify for charitable deductions.

The guide also addresses new tiered excise taxes on university endowments ranging from 1.4% to 8% depending on asset size, expanded executive compensation taxes affecting all employees earning over $1 million, and significant cuts to SNAP and Medicaid that will increase demand for nonprofit services.

Eight strategic recommendations

The guide provides actionable strategies for nonprofits to adapt, including how to time fundraising appeals, diversify donor bases, educate supporters on tax-efficient giving methods like bunching strategies and donor-advised funds, and prepare financial models for the new tax environment.

Additional topics include compliance safeguards, the foundation spend-down initiative and a 2026 readiness checklist with implementation timelines.

Free download available

The guide is available at no cost. It is designed for nonprofit CFOs, controllers, development directors, fundraisers and executive directors.

About Velora

Velora is a comprehensive nonprofit technology suite that unifies fund accounting, donor management and fundraising tools under one platform. Through its three products—Aplos, Keela and Raisely—Velora serves thousands of nonprofits across the United States, Canada and Australia. By integrating financial management, CRM and fundraising capabilities, Velora helps nonprofits operate more efficiently, build stronger donor relationships and achieve greater mission impact.

About Aplos

Aplos provides accounting software built specifically for nonprofits. The company's platform helps organizations manage funds, grants and reporting while maintaining compliance with financial regulations. By offering tools that deliver clear financial insights and accountability, Aplos enables nonprofits to focus more time and resources on advancing their mission and creating lasting impact in the communities they serve.

About Keela

Keela is a donor management platform built for growing nonprofits in the United States, Canada and Australia. Designed for mid-sized organizations, Keela provides tools for donor management, personalized outreach, volunteer coordination and reporting. The platform helps nonprofits build stronger connections with donors and supporters, improve operational efficiency and achieve sustainable growth while focusing on their missions.

About Raisely

Raisely is a digital fundraising platform designed to help nonprofits run effective online campaigns. The platform offers customizable tools for collecting donations, peer-to-peer fundraising and supporter engagement. With Raisely, nonprofits of all sizes can create accessible, user-friendly giving experiences that expand their reach, strengthen donor relationships and support long-term growth of their fundraising programs.

