Province Awards Grants to Support Suicide Prevention

CANADA, January 14 - Released on January 14, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is awarding 53 grants to support suicide prevention initiatives across the province as part of Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan. Funding totals close to $480,000, with each successful applicant receiving up to $10,000.

Announced in September 2025, the Suicide Prevention Grant Program encourages community partners to develop creative ways to support suicide prevention, with a focus on developing leadership, reducing risks of suicide, increasing awareness of resources, reducing stigma and promoting healthy lifestyles.

"I am thrilled with the tremendous response from groups across the province to the Suicide Prevention Grant Program," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Suicide is a serious issue that affects many families and communities. Our government is committed to addressing self-harm and suicide by continuing our collaborative work with partners to support the mental health of Saskatchewan residents."

Applications were accepted from groups such as community-based organizations, Indigenous organizations, school divisions and municipalities.

"On Father's Day last year Debbie and I lost our son, Lincoln West, to suicide," grant recipient Rick West said. "As you can imagine, our priorities in life have shifted and Debbie and I are determined to turn our pain into purpose. In October 2024, we formed the Lincoln's Life Mattered Foundation with the goal of shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support. The grant provided by the Ministry of Health is critical in helping our newly formed foundation achieve this goal.

"The funds will directly support our Healthy Minds, Healthy Communities initiative which offers Mental Health First Aid and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training to participants. The workshops are designed to promote mental wellness, reduce stigma and equip parents, youth, educators and coaches with practical tools to support mental health and prevent suicide."

Released in 2020, Pillars for Life serves as a guide for government and partners to improve and expand suicide prevention efforts in the province. In addition to the Suicide Prevention Grant Program, several key provincial suicide prevention initiatives include:

Funding the community-led Roots of Hope Suicide Prevention initiative in five northern Saskatchewan communities;

Funding a provincial rapid access suicide loss support program through Family Service Saskatchewan, which supports the immediate psychological needs of families and friends of people who have died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma;

Support of a family engagement group to gather feedback from families who have experienced suicide loss;

Support for suicide prevention public awareness campaigns to inform individuals that help is available for people thinking of, or affected by, suicide; and

Promotion of the national Suicide Crisis Helpline, 9-8-8.

This year, Saskatchewan is investing a record $624 million in mental health and addictions, which includes $2.25 million specifically for suicide prevention initiatives.

For a list of groups receiving a Suicide Prevention Grant, visit: saskatchewan.ca/suicide-prevention-grant.

To learn about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health, visit: saskatchewan.ca/suicide-prevention.

