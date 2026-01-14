As Menopause Enters the Spotlight, Workplace Support Remains Limited

Menopause Employer Roundtable Dates and Info

The [M] Factor Documentarians and MiDOViA are Hosting a Free Menopause Employer Training in 10-City Tour

If organizations don’t provide the support and policies needed for women in mid-life, it not only forces some women to leave the workplace, but also affects the organization’s bottom line.” — Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of women experience menopausal symptoms at the height of their careers, employers are being called to implement supportive workplace policies.A 10-City Employer Tour to Educate Leaders on Menopause in the WorkplaceAlthough menopause has become a frequent topic in today’s headlines, far less attention has been paid to how women experiencing menopausal symptoms are treated in the workplace—or to the policies, practices, and reasonable workplace accommodations employers need to support midlife women effectively.The executive producers behind the globally acclaimed film The (M) Factor are working to change that. Through a national series of Employer Roundtables, they have partnered with MiDOViA to provide free menopause-friendly workplace training for organizations with 250 + employees in 10 US cities beginning January 2026-March 2026. Register at themfactorfilm.com/workplace.As millions of women navigate symptoms that can impact focus, health, and productivity, the absence of clear employer guidance continues to drive silence, stigma, and unnecessary workforce attrition. Says Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal, Executive Producers of The [M] Factor films, “It’s one thing to help educate women through perimenopause through post menopause to take control of their heath and find solutions for menopausal symptoms. However, if the organizations for whom they work don’t provide the support and policies needed to assist these women through their mid-life journeys, not only does it force some women to leave the workplace, but it also affects the organization’s bottom line. Our Menopause Friendly Workplace Roundtable discussions are designed to provide companies the opportunity to see how new policies for this population can create a positive impact for everyone.”Statistics show that:Every year, 1.3 million women enter menopause.80% say their workplace offers zero support.That silence costs U.S. businesses $26.6 billion in lost productivity.And 2 in 5 women have considered leaving or already left a job due to unmanaged symptoms.The training involves an assessment as to where a company’s current menopause policies fall, training to understand what can be done to improve their scores, as well as a roadmap for how these policies can be implemented. For those who want to delve deeper into menopause trainings, The [M] Factor and MiDOViA offer a menopause friendly accreditation program.The Menopause Friendly Roundtable events will be held in the following cities from 8:30am-11am:Los Angeles – January 27, 2026New York City – January 29, 2026Atlanta – February 6, 2026Denver – February 11, 2026San Francisco – February 18, 2026Chicago – February 26, 2026Miami – March 4, 2026Detroit – March 6, 2026Dallas – Mid March 2026 – date TBDAttendance is limited to 20 HR and DEI executives in each market to ensure in-depth training and support. HR executives will earn 2-hour SHRM credits for attending. Attendees will also be able to see a trailer of the new documentary film The [M] Factor 2: Before the Pause.For more information, please visit www.themfactorfilm.com/workplace/ or email ginger@menopause-training.com.About The (M) Factor:The (M) Factor began as a groundbreaking documentary series that brought menopause and perimenopause into the open. It has since grown into a mission-driven organization advancing women’s midlife health through research, education, storytelling, and community engagement—connecting women, employers, healthcare providers, and advocates to ensure these life stages are met with knowledge, resources, and equity. www.themfactorfilm.com About MiDOViA:MiDOViA is a U.S.-based, globally active workplace health consultancy specializing in menopause and midlife health at work. We partner with organizations across industries and geographies to create informed, inclusive, and menopause-friendly workplaces through education, policy guidance, training, and practical workplace support.MiDOViA is the first organization in the United States to launch a Menopause Friendly Membership and Accreditation, a measurable, evidence-based workplace standard.MiDOViA supports organizations in turning menopause education into practical workplace standards that retain talent and reduce risk.Learn more at www.midovia.com

