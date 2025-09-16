Creators of Groundbreaking Menopause Documentary Announce New Film on Perimenopause: The (M) Factor 2: Before The Pause

The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause Poster Executive Producers Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal

We’re starting this conversation earlier, at 35, not 50,” say producers Fadal, Pines and LaMarca Mathisen. “Women are told they’re too young or are misdiagnosed. This film is giving women a roadmap.” — Fadal, Pines, LaMarca Mathisen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the global success of The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, the award-winning team is returning with a powerful prequel on perimenopause: The (M) Factor 2: Before The Pause Set to premiere Spring 2026, the film explores the often-overlooked years leading up to menopause. Perimenopause can begin in a woman’s mid-30s and last up to a decade, yet it remains widely underdiagnosed and misunderstood.Directed by Jacoba Atlas, and produced by Tamsen Fadal , Emmy-winning journalist and menopause advocate, Denise Pines, president of the Osteopathic Medical Board of California and founder of WisePause Wellness, and Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, Emmy-winning executive producer, the film combines compelling personal stories with expert medical insights. The team continues the legacy of The (M) Factor, which aired nationally on PBS, screened in 1,000 cities, and was presented during the World Economic Forum in Davos.“We’re starting this conversation earlier, at 35, not 50,” say producers Fadal and LaMarca Mathisen. “Too many women are told they’re too young or are misdiagnosed. This film is about visibility, validation, and giving women a roadmap.”The project expands beyond film. A 10-city national screening tour will feature live panel discussions, alongside:• Employer Roundtables on menopause-inclusive workplace strategies.• A free e-learning course for employers, developed with Midovia.• Community screenings and town halls open to the public, policymakers, and healthcare leaders.• The NexGen Survey, a new research initiative capturing critical perimenopause data.• A national Menopause Provider Directory, connecting women to culturally competent healthcare.“Perimenopause can start in your mid-30s, so why are we only talking about it at 50? This film begins the conversation when women need it most and when prevention and planning can make the biggest impact,” says producer Pines.By encouraging early education, including workplace discussions and outreach to younger generations, Before The Pause aims to reduce stigma, promote prevention, and ensure women enter midlife with knowledge, options, and support.Major supporters include the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and Alloy Health additional support for the film provided by Pandia Health, Monarch, MenoWell, and private donors. Outreach support provided by Symphony Natural Health and private donors.For more information—or to host a screening in your community or workplace—visit TheMFactorFilm.com.Press Contact:Heidi Krupp | hkrupp@kruppagency.comSOURCE: Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions

