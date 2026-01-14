infoFREE.com Software Helps Sales Teams Get 12% Sales Growth

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- infoFREE.com announced continued momentum in its sales growth solutions, helping small and mid-sized sales teams turn better data into consistent, day-to-day revenue gains.Throughout 2025, infoFREE focused on strengthening the operational backbone of its sales solutions , prioritizing data accuracy, freshness, and ease of use across core workflows. Rather than overwhelming teams with complexity, the platform delivers reliable contact and company intelligence that integrates naturally into daily selling activity, from prospecting and qualification to account expansion.“Sales growth does not come from having more data, it comes from having the ability to select the exact prospect universe that’s right for your business,” said Jesse Dillon, Sales Manager of infofree.com. “Our goal is to remove friction from the sales process so teams can focus on engaging buyers, not validating information.”infoFREE’s sales growth solutions are built for organizations that need results without heavy sales operations support or complex technology stacks. By emphasizing simplicity, coverage, and reliability, the platform enables sales professionals to move faster with confidence, even as buyer attention becomes harder to earn and sales cycles grow more competitive.Key benefits of infoFREE’s sales growth solutions include:• Clean, reliable contact and company intelligence that supports daily outreach• Faster prospecting and list building without lengthy setup or training• Improved pipeline quality through better targeting and account understandinginfoFREE approaches sales intelligence and prospecting as a living input rather than a static dataset. This philosophy reflects the realities of modern selling, where success depends on momentum built through consistent, informed action over time.As economic uncertainty continues to shape buyer behavior, infoFREE offers a practical alternative to overly complex sales platforms. By focusing on execution and usability, the company helps revenue teams maintain progress and predictability, even in challenging markets.Looking ahead to 2026, infoFREE will continue investing in data quality and workflow-aligned enhancements that support real-world selling environments. The company remains committed to helping sales teams turn better data into daily revenue growth.About Infofree.comInfofree.com is a leading provider of high-quality business and consumer databases, helping entrepreneurs and sales professionals grow their businesses through better data. Founded by database marketing pioneer Vin Gupta, Infofree.com delivers affordable access to millions of sales leads, email marketing tools, and CRM features—all in one easy-to-use platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.