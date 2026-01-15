Everest Group’s Vinod Gupta gets featured in The Wall Street Journal about family offices being the new power players

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealthy families are launching offices to manage their money at a record clip and are getting a seat at the table in significant dealsFamily offices are the new power players on Wall Street.A growing number of wealthy Americans are launching family offices, firms that do everything from investing money for the superrich to managing their personal affairs. They are huge and secretive, and their influence on Wall Street and Main Street is only growing.Families with these offices recently oversaw about $5.5 trillion in wealth, a 67% jump from five years ago, according to Deloitte. The firm expects that figure to rise to $6.9 trillion this year and top $9 trillion by 2030. It estimates that in coming years, these offices will manage more money than hedge-fund firms.Banks and other firms are hungry to cater to family offices’ every need, while entrepreneurs and investment managers are clamoring to land a slice of these families’ immense wealth.“We get pitched a lot,” said entrepreneur and philanthropist Vinod Gupta , who started his family office, Everest Group , more than a decade ago, after selling one of his companies. “I bet I get three emails a day. Of course, I just delete them.”Gupta employs about seven people, including two who oversee investments. His donations to organizations such as the University of Nebraska and schools in India have been done through the office, he said.Family offices are often the centerpieces of wealthy families’ financial lives. These relationships involve extraordinary trust, given the vast sums of money managers handle on behalf of wealthy individuals and the sensitive family details shared with them. All of this raises the stakes if things don’t go as planned.See entire article from The Wall Street Journal.

