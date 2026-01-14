Levin Management Opens 2026 With Expanded Management Assignments for Longtime Client

The Shoppes at North Brunswick, NJ

Shoppes at North Brunswick; Inman Grove Shopping Center; Combined Nearly 260,000 SF

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial real estate services firm Levin Management Corporation (LMC) is opening 2026 with continued growth in its third-party management platform, expanding a longtime client relationship through two Central New Jersey shopping center management assignments totaling nearly 260,000 square feet: The Shoppes at North Brunswick in North Brunswick (effective January 2026) and Inman Grove Shopping Center in Edison (added in June 2025). The expanded assignments reflect the client’s continued confidence in LMC’s hands-on management approach and day-to-day operational oversight.The ownership group has been an LMC client for 10 years. With these additions, LMC now provides management services for five properties totaling about 694,000 square feet for the client. The LMC-managed portfolio includes Somerset Shopping Plaza (Franklin Park, N.J.; 68,000 SF), Festival Plaza (Edison, N.J.; 173,000 SF), Oak Tree Center (Edison, N.J.; 193,000 SF), Inman Grove Shopping Center (Edison; 113,000 SF) and The Shoppes at North Brunswick (North Brunswick; 147,000 SF).“This ownership is familiar with our capabilities in delivering high-quality commercial real estate services and wanted to bring that same level of consistency to these assets,” said Joseph Lowry, LMC’s senior vice president of acquisitions and business development. “Our team takes pride in protecting and enhancing value through strong property presentation, responsive tenant relations and disciplined operational oversight. We are pleased to build on the progress at Inman Grove and implement our management program at The Shoppes at North Brunswick as we begin 2026. Our focus is to enhance day-to-day performance while supporting long-term asset value.”The Shoppes at North Brunswick — North Brunswick, N.J.Effective January 2026, LMC will provide management services for The Shoppes at North Brunswick, a roughly 147,000-square-foot retail center located at 650 Shoppes Blvd. in North Brunswick. The 47-tenant property features a mix of national and service-oriented users, including Starbucks, Chipotle, Bath & Body Works, Men’s Wearhouse, Crumbl Cookies, Banana Republic, LOFT, Big Blue Swim School, Club Pilates, Hummus Republic, Orangetheory Fitness, and Paris Baguette, among others.Positioned along a heavily traveled retail corridor, the center benefits from strong visibility and accessibility, including proximity to Route 1 and Route 130, which together carry about 100,000 vehicles a day, and a location less than five minutes from Rutgers University–New Brunswick. The Shoppes at North Brunswick attracts 2.4 million visitors a year, according to real-time traffic data from Placer.ai.Inman Grove Shopping Center — Edison, N.J.LMC provides management services for Inman Grove Shopping Center, a roughly 113,000-square-foot retail property located at 1125 Inman Ave. in Edison. LMC served as a consultant during due diligence for the property’s off-market acquisition.Ideally located at a signalized intersection, Inman Grove Shopping Center offers access and visibility, along with abundant on-site parking. The tenant mix includes Ivy Rehab, CSL Plasma, Verizon, The UPS Store, Kumon, Wells Fargo, Taco Bell, Subway and Gyros and Wings. Gopal Supermarket, a new Indian grocer, will fill the anchor space formerly occupied by Stop & Shop and is expected to open soon.Inman Grove Shopping Center attracts 1.4 million visitors a year, according to real-time traffic data from Placer.ai. The daily traffic count passing the property exceeds 22,000 vehicles.High-resolution image available for download here: [link] Link to Press Releases ( https://www.levinmgt.com/newsroom/ About Levin Management Corporation:North Plainfield, N.J.-based Levin Management Corporation (LMC) is a full-service commercial real estate services firm with more than 70 years of experience. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 125 properties totaling 16 million square feet across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, primarily focused on grocery-anchored open-air retail centers. LMC provides leasing, property management, accounting and financial reporting, construction management and development, marketing, and acquisition/disposition consulting, delivering tailored strategies to maximize asset value for institutional and private owners.For more information, visit www.levinmgt.com and follow us on LinkedIn###Media Contact:

