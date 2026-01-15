Loyola Adds AI Assist Button to Mortgage LOS

Kent Wang

Loan processors can now access the power of AI with a single click.

Processors want the assistance of AI workflows, but do not want to leave their LOS platform to get it.” — Kent Wang, CEO, Loyola AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyola AI, a mortgage technology firm that provides a no-code platform to create customized AI agents for loan processing, integrated with LOS systems for Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs), has created loan processing workflows that can be automatically triggered by milestone changes or at will to provide a faster, frictionless experience for loan processors without the context switching the comes from relying on separate tools.

“Processors want the assistance of AI workflows, but do not want to leave their LOS platform to get it,” said Kent Wang, co-founder and CEO of Loyola AI. “We integrate directly into the LOS by adding an in-LOS action button, or by automatically triggering the AI based on milestone changes. This means operations staff, processors, and underwriters don’t need to visit any third-party website. They can simply trigger the AI within the LOS, or let it run automatically. This removes friction from the workflow and creates a seamless user experience.”

Loyola AI's workflow-by-workflow approach is helping lenders save about an hour on each loan processed and has already enabled Independent Mortgage Banks to double their fulfillment capabilities. Rather than attempting to build a robotic loan processor, Loyola AI empowers human processors to work faster and more accurately through targeted AI automation. Now they can do it without ever leaving their LOS.

“Our work is all about streamlining workflows for lenders, who we believe are going to get busy in 2026,” said Rui Wu, co-founder and CTO of Loyola AI, previously at Google Brain and Glean. “Forcing loan processors to leave their primary database of record to access AI workflows defeats the purpose. Now, lenders can create their workflows in our no-code platform, and then loan processors can access them with a single button click without ever slowing down.”

Loyola AI's platform currently features more than 25 production-ready workflows, with the flexibility that allows lenders to create new custom workflows in a matter of days or even hours. The company's per-workflow pricing model allows lenders to choose exactly where they want to implement AI automation, creating a clear path to return on investment.

To see a demo of the award-winning software or participate in a new low-cost, no-risk pilot program, reach out to the company today.

About Loyola AI

Loyola AI is a no-code technology platform that enables Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs) to build customized AI agents for mortgage loan processing and pre-underwriting. It integrates with LOS systems and handles data entry, information verification, document ordering, income calculation, and instantly generates underwriting conditions. By automating repetitive tasks through tailored workflows, Loyola’s AI platform allows mortgage teams to increase loan production by up to 40% without adding staff, while reducing human errors by up to 70% for improved accuracy and consistency. To learn more, visit https://www.loyolaai.com.



