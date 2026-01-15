PT finds no difference in management processes for Snapdragon X Series and Intel processor-powered PCs

Report: Adding Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon to your endpoint management routine is no problem

In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the time and effort to complete 10 PC management tasks was the same regardless of processor.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For IT decision-makers planning to upgrade some of the PCs in their fleet, manageability is a critical consideration. They may be interested in AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series processors from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., but if the rest of their fleet is powered by Intel processors, that would mean investing in a mixed-CPU fleet. Will this create manageability challenges?Principled Technologies tested ten common endpoint management tasks, including disk cleanup, driver updates, and network configuration, on Windows 11 Pro laptops powered by Snapdragon X Series and Intel Core Ultra processors. Using two different management environments (Windows Autopilot with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Configuration Manager), they measured the hands-on time and steps required to complete those tasks. The PT findings indicated that IT teams would not need to worry about additional manageability burden with a fleet of these PCs with mixed CPU architectures.According to the test report, “We found that completing common management tasks on Windows 11 Pro PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series and Intel Core Ultra processors presents no additional complexity or increased IT workloads. Across these common endpoint management tasks—including device inventory, backups, startup program customization, disk cleanup, driver updates, network configuration, software installation and updates, system optimization, and user account management—IT administrators can follow the same procedures, use the same tools (Windows Autopilot with Microsoft Intune or Microsoft Configuration Manager), and expect consistent time and effort regardless of CPU architecture.”To learn more and see the results of testing on all ten management tasks, review the full report at https://facts.pt/zQMuLJ6 For organizations who may wish to invest in a deployment of all Dell, HP, or Lenovo laptops with mixed CPU architectures, PT also released reports specifically highlighting their experience with AI PCs from those OEMs. These three reports are available at https://facts.pt/Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

