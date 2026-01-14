Colder overnight temperatures prompt home heating fire safety reminder

With below freezing overnight temperatures and recent home fires related to heating, the Oregon State Fire Marshal would like to remind Oregonians about the importance of fire safety. Since January 1, the agency has investigated 10 home fires across the state from various causes.

This past weekend, the Baker City Fire Department responded to two home fires related to fireplaces and chimneys. In Portland, a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire Monday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue said she later died. Investigators believe the suspected cause of this fire is use of an extension cord on an auxiliary space heater.

“These fires come as a tragic reminder of the importance of home heating fire safety, the second leading cause of home fires every year in Oregon,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Following fire safety guidance and testing smoke alarms regularly are important steps every Oregonian can take this winter.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal offers these tips:

• Keep things that burn, like paper, curtains, bedding, or furniture, at least three feet away from all heating equipment, including fireplaces, wood stoves, and pellet stoves.

• Always plug space and portable heaters directly into a wall outlet and never into an extension cord or power strip.

• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

• Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.

• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of heating equipment fires (46%) occurred in the three-month period from December through February.

In the first two weeks of 2026, three fire-related deaths were reported to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

For more home heating safety tips, visit the OSFM’s website.