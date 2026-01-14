Third-party study shows equal time and effort to deploy Snapdragon X Series and Intel processor-powered PCs

Report: Adding Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon to your business won’t require IT deployment changes

PT compared the time and effort required for OS deployment on Windows 11 Pro PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series and Intel Core Ultra processors

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Copilot+ PCs powered by SnapdragonX Series processors from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are an exciting new AI PC option, but IT teams with an existing fleet of Intel processor-powered PCs may have some hesitations about deploying these devices. They may wonder whether they’ll have to learn a new approach to operating system (OS) deployment or spend more time on deployment with a fleet with mixed CPU architectures.Third party Principled Technologies (PT) released a study that shows these teams don’t need to worry. The study, which included AI PCs manufactured by Dell, HP, and Lenovo, found that teams can expend the same hands-on time and effort and use the same processes to deploy PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series or Intel processors. PT tested with two different Microsoft endpoint management tools: Windows Autopilot with Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Configuration Manager (formerly known as Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager [MECM] or System Center Configuration Manager [SCCM]).According to the PT report, “If you’re in charge of procuring PCs for your organization, you might wonder whether integrating Snapdragon CPUs into an existing x64-based CPU ecosystem could pose issues. To help answer that question, we conducted OS deployment testing with six AI PCs manufactured by three global OEMs and powered by Snapdragon X Elite, Snapdragon X Plus, and IntelCore™ Ultra processors…In our hands-on tests, deploying Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Series processors was as fast and easy as deploying AI PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors. This confirms that integrating AI PCs with Snapdragon processors into an environment with Intel CPU-based devices would impose no additional burden on IT administrators.”To learn more, read the PT report at https://facts.pt/1R2CXkS For organizations interested in deploying a fleet with mixed CPU architectures with a specific OEM, PT also released reports specifically highlighting their experience with Dell, HP, and Lenovo laptops. These reports are available at https://facts.pt/Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

