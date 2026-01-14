Washington state expands same-day support for opioid use disorder

For immediate release: January 14, 2026 (26-007)

OLYMPIA – People across Washington now have an easier way to get help for opioid use disorder. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the University of Washington (UW) to expand the Washington Telebuprenorphine (Telebupe) Hotline statewide. Washington residents can now access same-day medical treatment via phone or video no matter where they live in the state by calling 206-289-0287.

The Telebupe Hotline started in 2024 as a pilot program between Public Health – Seattle & King County and the UW Department of Emergency Medicine. It lets people talk the same day with UW Emergency Physicians who are trained to provide addiction care and prescribe buprenorphine, a medication that eases opioid withdrawal and cravings and supports recovery.

More than 1,400 people have used the hotline already. With this expansion, people in every county can now access the service, including those who have trouble receiving care because of long wait times, lack of nearby clinics, or transportation challenges.

“Buprenorphine saves lives from overdose and is one of the most effective tools we have to treat opioid use disorder,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “Expanding the Telebupe Hotline is an important step towards giving people with opioid use disorder timely and compassionate care no matter where they live in our state.”

The hotline is designed to provide immediate, short-term support. Callers first speak with a linkage-to-care coordinator who conducts a brief intake and is familiar with local clinics and resources. The caller then has a short telehealth visit with a UW Emergency Physician, and a prescription is sent to the caller’s chosen pharmacy. Within 72 hours, staff follow up to help connect the patient to longer-term care.

“If someone needs care, we help connect them to providers in their community,” said Olivia Hood, Program Director for Washington’s Telebupe Hotline. “This expansion helps save lives across the state by making it easier for people to start or continue buprenorphine as well as get the care they need to begin their path to recovery.”

Washington’s Telebupe Hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 365 days a year. Anyone in the state age 13 or older can call 206-289-0287 for same-day help. The service, funded by DOH, is free and does not bill insurance.

