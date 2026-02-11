State disciplines health care providers (02-11-2026)

For immediate release: February 11, 2026 (26-023)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In January 2026 the Board of Physical Therapy charged assistant physical therapist Brenda Lee Jensen (P160031661) with unprofessional conduct. In September 2024, Jensen allegedly billed for patient care time when she was not engaged in patient care.

In January 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Jacob Michael Phillips’ (CG61240416) agency affiliated counselor credential.

Grays Harbor County

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Sarah Sam Sotomish’s (HM61544998) application for a home care aide credential following an Adult Protective Services referral alleging financial exploitation and neglect and her failure to respond to the department’s request for information.

King County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged Nicci Allen with the unlicensed practice of counseling and notified her of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Between March 2021 and September 2023, Allen offered and provided counseling services in Washington state without holding the required credential.

In January 2026 the Department of Health released mental health counselor, mental health counselor associate and surgical technologist Katlin Marie Kellow (LH61664304, MC61339119, ST61094353) from the terms and conditions of her 2025 agreement and terminated monitoring.

Kitsap County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Jodi N. Piper’s (HM61558000) application for a home care aide credential. Between October 2023 and December 2024, Piper asked a client to pay her $10,000 per month for caregiving services outside of her employing agency.

Thurston County

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Samantha Kay Borja’s (HM61489334) application for a home care aide credential. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Borja on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry disqualifies Borja from working with vulnerable adults and from certification as a home care aide.

Walla Walla County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor and independent clinical social worker associate Rainee Ann Arevalo (CG61343122, SC61220297) with unprofessional conduct. Between October 2023 and March 2024, Arevalo allegedly engaged in inappropriate professional boundaries with incarcerated patients while providing mental health services, including excessive and unauthorized contact, written communications with sexual content and other sexually inappropriate conduct during therapy sessions.

Yakima County

In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission and Julie Evette Fernandez (D160362120) entered an agreed order that reactivated her dental assistant credential. Fernandez must comply with all terms and conditions of the order.

Out of State

Utah: In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on Zackary W. Beard’s (PH60028060) pharmacy credential.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###