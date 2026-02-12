State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (02-12-2026)

For immediate release: February 12, 2026 (26-024)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In November 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Robert Leslie Huffstutler’s (NC60883682) certified nursing assistant credential. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Huffstutler on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective June 21, 2024 after determining he neglected a vulnerable adult. Placement on the registry prohibits Huffstutler from providing care or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. He did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Cowlitz County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Lisa K. Robert’s (NA60140397) registered nursing assistant credential. In July 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Roberts neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, effective May 30, 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Roberts from providing care or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Kitsap County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Shaun Clifton Stoops’ (NA60880258) registered nursing assistant credential. In November 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Stoops on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry after determining he physically abused a vulnerable adult and improperly used restraints. Placement on the registry prohibits Stoops from providing care or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. He did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Yakima County

In November 2025 the Department of Health revoked John Brian Brazil’s (HM60431806) home care aide credential. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Brazil on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Brazil from providing care or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults and from holding a home care aide credential.

