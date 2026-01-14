Validus AI Partners Operationalizes Trust: Principal Eric Dabols Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Eric Dabols, Principal at Validus AI Partners

Leading AI governance expert Eric Dabols, Principal at Validus AI Partners earns ISO/IEC 42001 Senior Lead Implementer Certification

We are moving beyond experimental AI. By engineering the decision processes that govern enterprise-scale AI, we help companies shift from chaotic pilots to governed, scalable systems.” — Eric Dabols, Principal at Validus AI Partners

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validus AI Partners is proud to announce that Principal Eric Dabols has achieved the prestigious ISO/IEC 42001 Senior Lead Implementer Certification. This certification, awarded by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) on January 13, 2026, solidifies Dabols’ status as a premier expert in Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).As organizations race to adopt Generative AI, the need for rigorous governance has never been higher. This certification validates Eric Dabols' expertise in architecting compliant AI ecosystems and operationalizing trust for Agentic AI. Validus AI Partners is now uniquely positioned to guide organizations in the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas through the complex landscape of AI regulation and safety.Bridging the Gap: From ISO 9001 to ISO 42001 What sets Dabols apart in the marketplace is a unique dual-competency in Data Analytics and Decision Process Engineering. Unlike traditional IT leaders, Dabols possesses over a decade of rigorous management system auditing experience (ISO 9001, GMP), which he now applies to modern AI Governance.Current Leadership in AI Governance Dabols is currently demonstrating this expertise in his role as Sr. Manager of AI Data Products at The Home Depot. He is actively leading an AIMS Risk Mapping Operational phase and developing an ITSM AI RMF playbook to mitigate risk and ensure scalability. By architecting compliant AI ecosystems for this Fortune 100 organization, he is translating complex regulatory standards like the NIST AI RMF into engineered process flows.Call for Partnership and Action Validus AI Partners invites security firms and enterprises in the Chicago and Milwaukee region to collaborate on securing the future of AI.The firm is currently offering a consultation for an AI Systems Impact Analysis . This service utilizes the proprietary Applied AI Framework (AAIF™) to align AI strategies with enterprise business goals while ensuring strict compliance.About Validus AI Partners Validus AI Partners (formerly Data As A Product) specializes in AI Governance & Strategy. We help organizations operationalize trust through the design of transparent decision frameworks and the elimination of data silos.

