Validus AI Partners Announces Executive Sprint: Enterprise AI Governance: Evaluating Risk via ISO 42001 & NIST

Eric Dabols, Principal at Validus AI Partners

The 1-day intensive equips C-Suite leaders & VP-level execs with the exact diagnostic toolkit to evaluate enterprise AI readiness against global regulations.

The board demands rapid AI ROI but a regulatory tsunami has changed the rules overnight. You cannot outsource this liability to cloud providers; you need a unified evaluation framework to safely scale” — Eric Dabols, Lead AI Product Strategist

OAK CREEK, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validus AI Partners today announced the launch of an exclusive 1-day executive intensive, Enterprise AI Governance: Evaluating Risk via ISO 42001 & NIST. Hosted on the Maven platform on May 15, 2026, the sprint is designed specifically for C-Suite leaders, VP-level executives, and Senior Directors tasked with safely deploying AI amidst a rapidly shifting global regulatory landscape.With the enactment of the EU AI Act and the Colorado AI Act, the rules for enterprise AI have completely changed. Executives face a massive new vulnerability: attempting to scale GenAI and traditional ML models without a formalized AI Management System (AIMS). Relying on fragmented, ad-hoc deployments or assuming major cloud providers will absorb the compliance liability creates a massive surface area for security vulnerabilities and legal exposure.This new executive sprint cuts through theoretical risk, providing leaders with the pragmatic diagnostic playbooks required to evaluate their organization's internal readiness and maintain compliance velocity at enterprise scale.The cohort is led by Eric Dabols, Principal AI Product Strategist, certified ISO/IEC 42001 Senior Lead Implementer, and AI Advisory Board member at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC). Dabols brings deep enterprise execution experience, having recently governed the successful migration of 158 legacy models to Vertex AI via a custom enterprise deep learning engine—a massive infrastructure initiative that delivered a +29% incremental lift in performance."This intensive translates static standards into an operational toolkit," said Dabols. "We are shifting the organizational posture from reactive compliance to proactive evaluation, ensuring that diverse teams—from Data and Security to Product—are structurally prepared to unlock AI value without exposing the business to unmanaged risk."The 6-hour intensive focuses on three critical pillars of the AI Operating Model:The Global Regulatory Reality: Navigating the immediate organizational impacts of the EU AI Act and state-level privacy laws, and understanding how regulators categorize AI risk from Low to Unacceptable.Anatomy of an AI Management System (AIMS): Decoding ISO/IEC 42001 to define clear lines of accountability between enterprise policy and divisional execution.Enforcing Cross-Functional Alignment: Utilizing the Applied AI Framework™ (AAIF) to weave AI governance directly into existing InfoSec and data architectures, forcing sign-off between Product, Engineering, and Legal before models reach production.Participants will leave the sprint with the exact diagnostic questions needed to assess their internal teams, identify operational gaps, and confidently evaluate their organization's readiness to deploy AI safely and profitably.To register for the May 15th cohort or to learn more about the methodology, visit the Validus AI Partners website or the official Maven marketplace page

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