NOW HIRING: CJIS Supervisor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

CJIS Supervisor

Middle TN – TBI Headquarters

Job Duties:

Supervises one of 7 CJIS Units within the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s CJIS Division. Work includes supervising personnel in one or more of the following areas: criminal history examination, biometrics examination, crime information communications, and CJIS program audits and/or training.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; and/or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education.

Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree may be substituted for one year of the required experience.

Monthly Salary: $5,647 – $9,005

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 74321. This position will be posted January 14, 2026 – January 20, 2026 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.