Jeff Kagan to Expand Column Distribution and Industry Partnerships

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst and Columnist Jeff Kagan, recognized as a leading voice in the wireless, 5G AI , telecom, and technology sectors, is announcing new growth opportunities for news websites and client companies to broaden their market influence by partnering.With a prolific career spanning decades, Kagan has written thousands of columns for top news platforms and appeared as a guest expert on major television networks and investor channels. His expertise, insights, and ability to simplify complex industry trends have made him a trusted resource for media, business executives, investors, and customers alike.Kagan is now expanding his reach in two vital ways:1. Publishing his columns on new news sites. This will benefit them by attracting new readership.2. Assisting client companies in wireless, telecom, AI, and technology sectors to grow their visibility and reach in a competitive marketplace."The communications and technology landscape is constantly evolving. My goal is to help news sites and companies stay ahead of the curve by providing expert analysis and increased visibility," said Jeff Kagan.Executives interested in learning how to boost their company’s market presence and editors seeking compelling, expert-driven content are invited to connect with Jeff Kagan for collaboration opportunities.Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T, says, “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry”, in his book titled Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars.Contact Information: Jeff Kagan e-mail: jeff@jeffKAGAN.com Website: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (X): https://x.com/jeffkagan Explore a sampling of Jeff Kagan’s work by searching for “Jeff Kagan” on Google under ALL and NEWS.About Jeff Kagan: Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For over four decades, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance in wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors across both B2B and B2C markets.

