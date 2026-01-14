Thirty Iowa schools receive STEM BEST® Program awards

The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is awarding 31 Iowa schools with a 2026-27 STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program award. This includes 14 new models and 16 returning schools that are looking to expand or rebuild their existing models.

The STEM BEST® Program brings schools and businesses together to provide career-connected learning experiences that incorporate STEM subjects like mathematics and science with experiential learning opportunities to emphasize future focused skills for the workplace.

“The unique structure of the STEM BEST® Program allows schools to partner with local businesses in ways that respond to community needs while centering student voice and choice in the learning experience,” said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST® Program coordinator. "Authentic, real-world learning allows students to explore their interests and envision new pathways while strengthening community connections and supporting sustainable workforce and economic development. We’ve seen increasing demand for programs like these in Iowa, and we are thrilled to support schools’ efforts with higher award amounts for larger impact.”

The STEM Council’s investment of up to $50,000 per model for professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.

State appropriated funding and designated private donations are distributed through a competitive grant process. Applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, includes valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, aligns with STEM goals, addresses sustainability of the model program and evaluates the program’s effectiveness.

The 2026-27 STEM BEST® Program awardees are:

North Central Iowa STEM Region

Lake Mills Community School District

St. Ansgar Community School District

Mason City Community School District

South Hamilton Community School District

Northeast Iowa STEM Region

Clayton Ridge Community School District

Denver Community School District

Monticello Community School District

Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District

Cedar Falls Community School District

Oelwein Community School District

Waterloo Community School District

Northwest Iowa STEM Region

Harris-Lake Park Community School District

Pocahontas Area Community School District

MMCRU (Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union) Community School District

Storm Lake Community School District

South Central Iowa STEM Region

Clarke Community School District

Des Moines Independent Community School District

Newton Community School District

North Polk Community School District

Pella Community School District

Southeast Iowa STEM Region

Lighthouse Schools

Mediapolis Community School District

Sigourney Community School District

College Community School District

Iowa City Community School District

Keokuk Community School District

New London Community School District

Southwest Iowa STEM Region

Diagonal Community School District

Mount Ayr Community School District

Harlan Community School District

Including the latest awardees, 262 STEM BEST® Program awards have helped create or expand over 150 models across Iowa since the program’s launch in 2014. Awarded models are able to apply for additional funding opportunities to reinforce and expand their models like the STEM BEST® Enhancement and STEM BEST® Explore awards.

For more information on the STEM BEST® Program, please visit educate.iowa.gov/STEM/BEST.

