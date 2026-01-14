Thirty Iowa schools receive STEM BEST® Program awards
The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is awarding 31 Iowa schools with a 2026-27 STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program award. This includes 14 new models and 16 returning schools that are looking to expand or rebuild their existing models.
The STEM BEST® Program brings schools and businesses together to provide career-connected learning experiences that incorporate STEM subjects like mathematics and science with experiential learning opportunities to emphasize future focused skills for the workplace.
“The unique structure of the STEM BEST® Program allows schools to partner with local businesses in ways that respond to community needs while centering student voice and choice in the learning experience,” said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST® Program coordinator. "Authentic, real-world learning allows students to explore their interests and envision new pathways while strengthening community connections and supporting sustainable workforce and economic development. We’ve seen increasing demand for programs like these in Iowa, and we are thrilled to support schools’ efforts with higher award amounts for larger impact.”
The STEM Council’s investment of up to $50,000 per model for professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.
State appropriated funding and designated private donations are distributed through a competitive grant process. Applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, includes valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, aligns with STEM goals, addresses sustainability of the model program and evaluates the program’s effectiveness.
The 2026-27 STEM BEST® Program awardees are:
North Central Iowa STEM Region
- Lake Mills Community School District
- St. Ansgar Community School District
- Mason City Community School District
- South Hamilton Community School District
Northeast Iowa STEM Region
- Clayton Ridge Community School District
- Denver Community School District
- Monticello Community School District
- Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District
- Cedar Falls Community School District
- Oelwein Community School District
- Waterloo Community School District
Northwest Iowa STEM Region
- Harris-Lake Park Community School District
- Pocahontas Area Community School District
- MMCRU (Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union) Community School District
- Storm Lake Community School District
South Central Iowa STEM Region
- Clarke Community School District
- Des Moines Independent Community School District
- Newton Community School District
- North Polk Community School District
- Pella Community School District
Southeast Iowa STEM Region
- Lighthouse Schools
- Mediapolis Community School District
- Sigourney Community School District
- College Community School District
- Iowa City Community School District
- Keokuk Community School District
- New London Community School District
Southwest Iowa STEM Region
- Diagonal Community School District
- Mount Ayr Community School District
- Harlan Community School District
Including the latest awardees, 262 STEM BEST® Program awards have helped create or expand over 150 models across Iowa since the program’s launch in 2014. Awarded models are able to apply for additional funding opportunities to reinforce and expand their models like the STEM BEST® Enhancement and STEM BEST® Explore awards.
For more information on the STEM BEST® Program, please visit educate.iowa.gov/STEM/BEST.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.