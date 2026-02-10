Public forum set for Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards revisions

Iowans are invited to attend an upcoming public forum on Thursday, Feb. 12 to provide feedback on the proposed changes to the Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards (IQPPS).

Scheduled from 4-6 p.m., the public forum will be held at the Grimes State Office Building, Room B100, 400 East 14th Street in Des Moines. Attendees are also welcome to join the public forum virtually via Zoom. Anyone attending virtually must have a Zoom account.

Individuals who are interested in providing input are encouraged to review the potential updates for IQPPS prior to attending the public forum.

Feedback from the public forum will be considered for the final recommendations to the State Board of Education. If adopted by the State Board, the revised IQPPS will serve as one of the three required standards for state-funded preschool programs.

The Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards provide a framework for creating safe, nurturing and engaging environments that promote growth across all developmental domains—social, emotional, physical, language and cognitive. These standards ensure preschool programs across Iowa deliver high-quality early learning experiences to support every child’s development and offer a strong foundation for learning. Program standards, paired with the Iowa Early Learning Standards, promote consistency and high quality in preschool programs statewide.

For more information on the IQPPS revision process, visit the Department’s Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards review team webpage.