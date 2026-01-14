OAGi Announces Second 2025 Release of IOF Ontologies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Applications Group (OAGi) announces the availability of the second 2025 IOF ontologies release (version 202502), delivering the most significant update to the Industrial Ontologies Foundry ontology suite to date.

This release introduces a more flexible IRI architecture to organize and track definitions within IOF ontology modules. It also adds new modules for Production Planning, Product-Service Systems, and Certification, reflecting growing demand for standardized, interoperable terminology across the manufacturing ecosystem.

IOF Ontologies Version 202502 is now available on the IOF specification site. Organizations are encouraged to download the release, use the provided migration tools, and provide feedback through OAGi’s community channels.

New Structural Foundation for Long-Term Stability

The 202502 release improves upon the previous identifier system used across the IOF ontologies, adopting a more modern, maintainable approach. The update ensures that each defined term is clearly associated with the module that currently governs it, while also retaining a record of any past module assignments. This enables IOF to evolve without breaking compatibility for organizations that rely on earlier versions.

To make upgrades easier, OAGi has published a set of automated tools—including update files and conversion scripts—that help users transition their existing ontologies and knowledge graphs with minimal manual effort. The release also standardizes commonly used prefixes and labels to bring greater consistency across the entire suite.

Enhancements to Normative Modules

The 202502 release includes updates to stable, normative modules:

Core Ontology: Broader support for real-world equipment, including both engineered systems and material artifacts.

Supply Chain Ontology: Clearer definitions for transport equipment, containers, and serial identifiers, strengthening support for logistics and traceability.

Annotation Vocabulary: Updated naming conventions and new tracking properties improve governance and transparency.

Maintenance Reference Ontology (MRO): Updated high-level maintenance concepts with a streamlined import and replacement process.

New Modules for Emerging Manufacturing Needs

OAGi is introducing three new modules for public testing and feedback:

Certification — Supports modeling how certifications are issued, who validates them, and how validity periods are tracked.

Production Planning — Provides foundational terms for planning activities across discrete, batch, and continuous manufacturing.

Product-Service System (PSS) — Enables consistent modeling of offerings that blend products and services, including resources, organizations, requirements, and processes.

These additions give manufacturers, integrators, and software vendors a broader, more coherent semantic foundation for digital transformation and data-sharing initiatives.

Biopharmaceutical Ontologies Integration

The Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Council (BMIC) has released its ontologies separately for now. OAGi plans to merge BMIC content into the IOF suite in Q1 2026, providing a unified resource across all industrial sectors.

Positioning for the Future of Industrial Interoperability

The updated suite supports a wide range of initiatives—including predictive maintenance, digital twins, supply-chain visibility, and model-based engineering—by ensuring that organizations are using consistent, durable terms with clear definitions.

