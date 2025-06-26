Submit Release
OAGi Announces the Release of connectCenter Version 4.3.0.1

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAGi (https://OAGi.org), a global leader in interoperability standards , proudly announces the release of connectCenter version 4.3.0.1, the latest update to its flagship integration software.

This version delivers enhanced performance, improved user experience, and expanded support for modern integration patterns, reinforcing OAGi’s commitment to enabling digital transformation across industries. Enhancements include BIE inheritance, multi-standard support, improved performance and stability, and expanded API Support.

“We are excited to bring this update to our community,” said Jim Wilson, President and CEO at OAGi. “connectCenter 4.3.0.1 reflects our ongoing dedication to providing robust, scalable, and secure integration solutions that empower organizations to thrive in a connected world.”

connectCenter, developed with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), continues to serve as a foundation for organizations seeking to implement connectSpec and other standards to achieve interoperability across their digital ecosystems.

connectCenter 4.3.0.1 is available immediately to all licensed users. For more information, release notes, or to request a demo, visit https://OAGi.org.

Michelle Banks
Open Applications Group , Inc
+14044030012 ext.
