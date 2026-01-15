Plag Eliminates Cost Barriers for Academic Integrity

All Premium Plagiarism Detection Services Now Free for Educators Worldwide

Plag Eliminates Cost Barriers for Academic Integrity: All Premium Plagiarism Detection Services Now Free for Educators Worldwide” — Nazim Tchagapsov, CEO de Plag

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multilingual Platform Serving 129+ Domains Provides Teachers, Professors, and Lecturers Unlimited Access to Advanced Plagiarism Detection and AI Content Analysis.5th of January 2026 - Plag , a leading multilingual plagiarism and AI detection platform, announced today that all premium services are now free for verified educators worldwide. The initiative provides teachers, lecturers, and professors with professional-grade plagiarism checking, AI content detection , translated cross-language plagiarism detection, and access to a database of over 100 million scholarly articles at no cost.This initiative of Plag addresses a persistent challenge in education - limited institutional budgets for academic integrity tools. Many educators have been paying for plagiarism detection services out of their own pocket, creating inconsistencies in how scholarly work is evaluated."We kept hearing from teachers who wanted to maintain high standards for academic integrity but couldn't access the tools to do it properly," said Nazim Tchagapsov, a CEO at Plag. "Many educators are currently dealing with a difficult choice: using their own money to pay for academic integrity tools, or shut their eyes and keep the problem of academic dishonesty unattended. That didn't sit right with us and we wanted to offer a solution to remedy the situation".What Educators ReceiveVerified educators gain immediate access to the unlimited premium document checks with full feature access (subject to fair use policy). These will include the real-time plagiarism detection technology that identifies content published within seconds, AI-generated content detection, and the translated cross-language plagiarism detection function. All of those features are supported in multiple languages.It goes without saying that advanced detection of copy-paste plagiarism, improper citations, and paraphrasing features are also included in the package of accessible functionality.Detailed similarity reports with color-coded highlighting and direct source links will also be available to be stored or shared with students.Unlike many freemium models, educators receive access to Plag's complete database and feature set with no reduced functionality.Privacy and SecurityPlag is 100% confidential and safe to use — it does not store any submitted documents in its databases. This means that no other plagiarism checker, AI detector, or academic platform can track or detect that a document has been analyzed by Plag, ensuring complete privacy for students and authors.All documents uploaded to Plag remain confidential and are never added to comparative databases or shared with third parties. This addresses concerns many educators have about student work being used as reference material for other plagiarism checkers.How Educators Can Access Free ServicesRegistration is easy and takes less than a few minutes:1. Create an account at plag.ai using an institutional email address2. Upload verification documentation (academic institution ID, institutional letter, use institutional email address, etc)3. Begin checking documents immediately upon verificationStudents can also create free accounts and share their similarity reports directly with educators at no cost, streamlining the submission and review process.Global ReachPlag operates across more than 200 countries and supports 129 languages, making it accessible to educators and students in diverse educational contexts worldwide. The platform's multilingual capabilities address the needs of international institutions and classrooms with diverse student populations.About PlagPlag is an online platform for plagiarism detection and AI content analysis, serving educational institutions, students, and educators worldwide. The platform uses advanced text-matching algorithms to compare documents against an extensive database that includes public web sources and over 100 million scholarly articles from leading academic publishers. Operating in 200 countries and supporting 129 languages, Plag maintains strict confidentiality standards and never adds user documents to comparative databases. The platform provides real-time detection capabilities, identifying similarities with content published as recently as 10 minutes prior.For more information, visit plag.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.