LBS Tech Showcases Award-Winning Autonomous Mobility Solution at CES 2026

LBS Tech CEO Siwan Lee presents the CES 2026 Best of Innovation winner ‘MaaS-Bridge’ to visitors at the company’s booth in Las Vegas.

Presents ‘MaaS-Bridge,’ an AI-based MaaS platform bridging autonomous vehicles and pedestrian pathways

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LBS Tech, a South Korea-based smart mobility solutions provider, is showcasing its AI-powered last-mile solution at CES 2026, the world’s most influential technology event, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas.The company is featuring MaaS-Bridge, a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that received the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the Travel & Tourism category from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The solution addresses a critical gap in urban mobility by seamlessly connecting autonomous vehicles and public transit with pedestrian infrastructure.▪ How MaaS-Bridge WorksMaaS-Bridge uses artificial intelligence to analyze pedestrian profiles, mobility needs, and environmental factors, delivering personalized last-mile route guidance through optimized “Mobility Points”—designated pick-up and drop-off locations that ensure safe and accessible connections to final destinations.The platform is designed for wheelchair users, people with visual impairments, elderly citizens, and travelers with luggage or strollers. By eliminating physical gaps between autonomous vehicles, public transit, and pedestrian pathways, MaaS-Bridge makes smart city infrastructure more inclusive and accessible.▪ Global Expansion and Proven Track RecordFollowing its CES recognition, LBS Tech is actively pursuing partnerships for pilot deployments across North America and Europe, with a particular focus on autonomous vehicle integration in urban environments.The company has demonstrated real-world success through multiple international projects, including:➤ Completed pilot programs in Birmingham, UK, in partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Aston University, featuring AR-based route guidance with strong user feedback➤ Launched proof-of-concept projects in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), New York (USA), and Barcelona (Spain) to validate localization capabilities➤ Deployed commercial services in Seoul, Sejong, and Busan in South KoreaIn addition, LBS Tech and its UK partners are embarking on a four-year joint initiative to develop a digital twin-based pedestrian environment monitoring system and establish standardization frameworks for integrating pedestrian data with autonomous driving technology.▪ Industry Perspective“CES 2026 represents a pivotal opportunity to accelerate our global partnerships with cities, government agencies, and autonomous mobility providers,” said Siwan Lee, CEO of LBS Tech. “MaaS-Bridge is not just a navigation tool—it’s a scalable infrastructure layer that creates seamless connections between people, vehicles, and cities.”Lee added that the company is leveraging its CES recognition to expand collaborations focused on making autonomous mobility accessible to all users, regardless of physical ability.LBS Tech specializes in the collection, analysis, and refinement of pedestrian road data for smart mobility applications. The company provides data-driven solutions that bridge the gap between vehicle-based transportation and pedestrian infrastructure, enabling more inclusive and efficient urban mobility systems. With successful deployments across South Korea and expanding international operations, LBS Tech is positioned as a leader in accessible last-mile mobility technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.