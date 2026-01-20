Vibrant Releases A Comprehensive Java Guide That Transforms Basic Programming into Professional Development Skills

Book Cover of Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond by Dr. Lawrence G. Decamora III Dr. Lawrence G. Decamora III, author of Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond

Java Essentials Volume 2 provides structured pathway from Java fundamentals to advanced application development

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is thrilled to announce the release of Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond, a comprehensive guide that bridges the gap between basic Java programming and professional software development. Authored by certified Java expert Dr. Lawrence G. Decamora III, the book provides students, self-learners, and junior developers with essential skills for building robust, real-world applications.

The book addresses a critical need in programming education by providing structured progression from fundamental concepts explored in Java Essentials Volume 1 to advanced object-oriented programming techniques. With Java remaining one of the most in-demand programming languages globally, mastering OOP principles has become essential for career advancement in software development.

Java Essentials Volume 2 systematically covers advanced topics including classes and objects, inheritance and polymorphism, exception handling, and complete desktop application development using AWT and Swing frameworks. The book's practical approach includes hands-on projects that mirror professional development environments, preparing readers for real-world programming challenges.

"This volume is written for learners who are ready to move beyond writing simple programs and begin understanding the true power of Java," explains Dr. Decamora. "Starting with a bridge chapter that connects the procedural programming mindset to the object-oriented paradigm, each chapter builds on the previous one, reinforcing understanding through well-structured explanations, sample code, real-world analogies, coding tasks, and review quizzes." Self-taught programmers and bootcamp graduates will find the structured approach invaluable for reinforcing foundational concepts while advancing to professional-level skills.

The comprehensive curriculum covers essential areas including reference data types, object-oriented design principles, method overriding and overloading, interface implementation, and the Collections and Generics Framework. Advanced sections guide readers through building complete graphical user interfaces with event handling, layout management, and application deployment using JAR files.

For computer science programs, the book aligns with standard second-semester Java curricula while providing additional depth in practical application development. Self-taught programmers and bootcamp graduates will find the structured approach invaluable for reinforcing foundational concepts while advancing to professional-level skills.

The book's emphasis on clean coding practices, error handling, and professional development standards prepares readers for technical interviews and entry-level programming positions across industries utilizing Java technology. It has already received strong advance praise from experienced professionals. Shay Brennan-Kelly, Principal Software Engineer, says the book is, “A strong guide to staying current with the modern language features” Dineshotham Kumar K, Software Engineer, also says, “The conversational flow keeps you engaged, the curveball exercises keep you honest, and the depth keeps you coming back. This is technical writing done right.”

Java Essentials Volume 2 is now available through major retailers including Amazon, with digital and print editions supporting various learning preferences and classroom adoption requirements.

About the Author

Dr. Lawrence G. Decamora III combines certified Java expertise (SCJP, OCPJP) with over 20 years of experience in academic instruction and professional software development. His dual perspective ensures the book addresses both theoretical foundations and practical application requirements for successful programming careers.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series provides comprehensive educational resources designed for practical skill development in technology and business fields. Each volume emphasizes hands-on learning with real-world applications, supporting students, professionals, and career changers in achieving their educational and professional goals.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Since 2011, Vibrant Publishers LLC has specialized in creating high-quality educational resources for technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and students. Based in Colorado, the company focuses on practical, accessible content that addresses current industry needs and learning preferences.

Title: Java Essentials Volume 2: Object-Oriented Programming and Beyond

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Available: Print and Digital Editions

ISBN: Paperback 9781636516561

ISBN: 9781636516585

ISBN: 9781636516578

