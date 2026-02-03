Chicago Surgeon Explains Common Winter Moisturizing Mistakes

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people think they know how to moisturize their skin—but according to renowned Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, they’re probably doing it wrong.“The number one mistake I see every winter is people applying moisturizer to dry skin,” Dr. Speron says. “Moisturizers don’t create moisture—they seal it in. If you’re not applying them to damp skin, you’re missing their full benefit.”As founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, Dr. Speron has treated countless patients struggling with dry, irritated winter skin. He explains that after cleansing, the skin has a small window—about 30 seconds—to trap water before it evaporates. Applying moisturizer immediately helps strengthen the barrier and prevent water loss.Dr. Speron recommends gentle, natural, medical-grade products rich in ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, such as his brand’s Hydration Recovery Cream and Natural Rejuvenation Moisturizer . These formulas support the skin barrier without clogging pores or causing irritation.“I tell my patients: think of moisturizer as a topcoat for your skin,” Dr. Speron notes. “It should lock in the hydration that’s already there—not try to create it after the fact.”Dr. Speron’s Top Winter Moisturizing Tips:Apply moisturizer within 30 seconds after washing your face or showering.Avoid alcohol-heavy lotions in pump bottles; opt for richer creams in jars.Use lukewarm—not hot—water to cleanse.Don’t skip SPF; UV rays still cause barrier damage in winter.Layer serums under moisturizer for added protection.“With simple changes, you can transform your winter skin from flaky and tight to smooth and glowing,” Dr. Speron adds.Discover dermatologist-formulated winter skincare essentials at:About Dr. Speron’s Natural kin Care, LLCFounded by Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care merges medical expertise with natural ingredients to create powerful, clean skincare solutions. With 6,400+ five-star reviews, the brand has become a trusted name in skin health and confidence.

