Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Introduces New Laser and Energy-Based Treatment Series

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is proud to announce the official launch of the Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™, an exclusive new line of advanced laser and energy-based technologies designed to rival — and in many cases surpass — the capabilities of the industry's leading platforms, including those from Lumenis, Syneron, Candela, Cutera, CoolSculpting, and Sofwave.Developed under the direction of Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 26 years in private practice and a record of over 6,400 five-star reviews with no history of malpractice suits or judgments, this proprietary laser series represents a major step forward in customizable, non-surgical aesthetic care.“Our goal was not simply to buy the most popular devices on the market,” said Dr. Speron. “It was to build a system that gives our patients better results, fewer treatments, and broader applications — all with greater safety and comfort.”A Multi-Platform Technology for Comprehensive Aesthetic CareThe Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ offers a full spectrum of treatment solutions, including:Triple-Wavelength Laser Hair RemovalUtilizes 755 nm, 808 nm, and 1064 nm wavelengths for precise, effective hair reduction across all skin types, including darker and tanned skin.Fractional Laser ResurfacingSmooths fine lines, softens acne scars, and improves skin texture with minimal downtime.Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) + Radiofrequency (RF) TherapyTargets redness, sun damage, rosacea, and pigmentation while stimulating collagen for firmer skin.A powerful and safe alternative to platforms like AviClear™, addressing acne at its root.RF Skin Tightening and Facial RejuvenationNon-invasive technology that improves skin laxity and contour, comparable to Sofwave™ and Ultherapy™.Non-Surgical Body ContouringOffers fat reduction and skin tightening without the discomfort, risk, or side effects of CoolSculpting™.Tattoo, Pigmented Lesion, and Mole RemovalPrecise energy-based solutions for effective, safe, and targeted skin correction.Built to Compete — and LeadWhile most practices invest in brand-name technologies, Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC curated and developed a proprietary platform to address the most common concerns voiced by patients:“I want visible results — not endless sessions.”“I need treatments that work on my skin tone.”“I’ve had other laser treatments and didn’t see a difference.”“I want something effective but comfortable and low-risk.”The Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ answers these demands with advanced skin-cooling systems, precision targeting, and customizable protocols to improve outcomes and reduce recovery time.About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCLocated in Niles, Illinois, Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC is a leading provider of plastic and cosmetic surgery, as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Known for combining clinical precision with personalized care, the practice serves patients throughout the Midwest and beyond.Dr. Sam Speron is a board-certified plastic surgeon, educator, and national media contributor. He has been featured on NBC, ABC, FOX, and numerous publications for his work in surgical and non-invasive aesthetic medicine. His dedication to safety, transparency, and patient satisfaction has positioned the practice as a trusted destination for aesthetic excellence.

