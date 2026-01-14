Lithosphere Enhances Developer Tooling to Support Scalable Decentralized Applications

Developer tools and infrastructure for scalable blockchain applications

Expanded tooling framework improves flexibility, efficiency, and scalability for builders across the network

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere , an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced enhancements to its developer tooling aimed at supporting the creation and scaling of decentralized applications. The updated tooling framework is designed to reduce development friction while enabling builders to deploy applications that operate efficiently across multichain environments.The enhanced developer tools improve access to core infrastructure components, standards, and automation layers within the Lithosphere ecosystem. By simplifying development workflows and improving compatibility across chains, the platform allows builders to focus on application logic and user experience rather than underlying complexity. These improvements support a more efficient path from development to deployment for decentralized applications.Lithosphere’s developer tooling is closely integrated with its cross-chain and ecosystem intelligence layers, providing builders with consistent access to shared resources and network services. This integration enables applications to scale more effectively while maintaining alignment with network standards. As a result, developers gain greater confidence in building applications that can grow alongside ecosystem adoption.“Developer tooling is foundational to scalable decentralized applications,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By enhancing these tools, Lithosphere is creating an environment where builders can develop, iterate, and scale with fewer constraints and greater efficiency.”The continued evolution of developer tooling reflects Lithosphere’s broader roadmap to deliver AI-enhanced infrastructure that supports long-term ecosystem growth, developer adoption, and scalable decentralized innovation.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools and standards that empower developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token supports network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

