Overcoming Veteran homelessness, one day at a time

How VA programs helped a Veteran find stability, permanent housing, and hope

Taiyaa Roundtree never thought he would experience homelessness. In 2022, he enlisted in the Navy because he wanted to give back to his country and “do something for myself.” But after severe health issues prevented him from completing boot camp and making a series of choices that “held me back,” Roundtree found himself without a place to live.

An unexpected connection

One day, as Roundtree was waiting in line for the local library to open, everything changed. “I ran into another Navy Veteran, and I spoke to him [about my housing situation], and he pointed me to Catholic Charities,” Roundtree said.

The Veteran told Roundtree that he was eligible for VA programs that could help. “He just told me, ‘Hey, look, this is where the place [VA] is, this is where you could speak to someone.’ I got the number, I made the phone call and everything started happening pretty quickly after that.”

Learning about the positive experience the Veteran had working with VA gave Roundtree confidence that help was possible. “Hearing it from him, you know, made me happy that at least somebody understood what the process is and… [could help] point me in the right direction,” he said.

Working with VA and Catholic Charities

Roundtree called VA and left a voicemail, then followed up in person. At his appointment, a representative referred him to Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson, a grantee of VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, which provided immediate emergency assistance. There, he met Kailey Saint Jean, who helped him secure a motel room and begin his paperwork.

“She [Saint Jean] delivered it herself by hand when I needed paperwork that needed to be done,” Roundtree said. “She drove over to where I was.”

Thanks to Saint Jean’s dedication and rapid response, Catholic Charities provided Roundtree with clothing, food and other necessities while helping him search for his first apartment. “I didn’t have much, so everything I got helped me out as I was going through the process,” he said.

Finding a place to call home

With ongoing support from Saint Jean and the SSVF program, Roundtree soon found safe, affordable, permanent housing.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Bringing Veterans Home (BVH) initiative played a key role in that success. Led by the Office of Homelessness Prevention in partnership with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, BVH is a statewide effort to end Veteran homelessness. By expanding housing access, strengthening data coordination, and uniting local and federal partners, the program helped Roundtree secure a housing voucher in coordination with Catholic Charities, the VA New Jersey Healthcare System and SSVF, allowing him to transition into stable housing.

Helping other homeless Veterans find their way

Saint Jean knows that many homeless Veterans don’t always have the documentation required to access help, but she urges them not to let that stop them. “Don’t be afraid if you don’t have any documents, because we can reach out to you guys,” Saint Jean said. “There are other steps we can just use in order to verify if you are a Veteran so you can get this service.”

She continues her work with Catholic Charities and VA to help other Veterans find permanent housing. “The goal, if you’re homeless, is for me and you to work together to get the roof over your head,” Saint Jean said.

A new beginning

Now, with a place to call his own, Roundtree is focused on rebuilding his life. “I’m slowly working my way back into work and society, and getting a car and all that stuff,” he said, “you know, just one step at a time.”

His advice for other Veterans is simple: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” he said. “It’s always good to ask if you see another Veteran out there… just ask them if there’s any help lines, or any phone calls [you can make on their behalf] … if you could find a VA, walk in, because that’s what I did.”

