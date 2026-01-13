VADOC Policy Test

VADOC Policy Test January 01, 2026

Operating Procedure 105.3

Non-Uniformed Employee Dress Code

Authority

Directive 105, Employee Uniforms and Identification Cards

Effective Date: January 1, 2026

Operating Procedure 105.3, January 1, 2023

Review

The Content Owner will review this operating procedure annually and rewrite it no later than three years after the effective date.

Compliance

This operating procedure applies to all units operated by the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC). Practices and procedures must comply with applicable State and Federal laws and regulations, ACA standards, PREA standards, and DOC directives and operating procedures.

Definitions

Employee – A person paid by DOC or another agency/vendor working in a DOC-supervised role.

Intern – An individual in supervised practical training without DOC compensation.

Official Visitor – A visitor present for official purposes other than visitation.

Organizational Unit Head – The highest-ranking individual in a DOC organizational unit.

Program Visitor – A citizen volunteer providing one-time or short-term service.

Volunteer – A community member providing services without financial gain.

Purpose

This operating procedure provides guidelines to assist non-uniformed staff in presenting a professional appearance in support of DOC’s Vision, Mission, and Values.

Procedure

I. Positive Impressions and Basic Standards

Each employee, intern, and volunteer is a representative of the DOC. Compliance with these standards is expected whenever representing or working for the DOC. Employees, interns, and volunteers are expected to be courteous, respectful, and maintain a professional appearance. Staff must report to duty with a professional appearance suitable to perform their responsibilities. Employees must comply with Operating Procedure 135.1, Standards of Conduct, and Operating Procedure 135.2, Rules of Conduct Governing Employee Relationships with Inmates and Probationers/Parolees.

II. Applicability

This operating procedure applies to all non-uniformed employees, interns, and volunteers: DOC Headquarters Academy for Staff Development locations Regional Offices Facilities Probation and Parole Offices Representing the DOC to other agencies or the public Uniformed staff must comply with Operating Procedure 105.1. Visitor attire is governed by Operating Procedure 851.1. Waivers may be granted by the Organizational Unit Head or designee for escorted visitors. Employees and interns attending external meetings must wear business attire appropriate to the occasion. Professional appearance is required during video conferences and remote work.

III. Compliance

Supervisors may relax dress code standards for training, special assignments, or limited-contact work periods. Supervisors are accountable for ensuring employee, intern, and volunteer compliance. Violations must be addressed promptly and in accordance with Operating Procedure 135.1, Standards of Conduct.

IV. Minimum Expectations for Appearance

Employees, interns, and volunteers are expected to be neat, clean, and appropriately dressed. Unacceptable attire includes: Frayed, torn, soiled, or excessively wrinkled clothing Obscene or offensive images or language See-through or revealing clothing Tee-shirts, tank tops, or midriff tops Backless or strapless dresses Shorts of any type Athletic wear, pajamas, or lounge wear Leggings not appropriately covered Camouflage clothing Bedroom slippers or flip-flops Blue denim in secure facilities, unless authorized for P&P fieldwork Religious and medical accommodation requests are reviewed under Operating Procedures 145.3 and 150.3.

V. Secure Facilities

One small earring per ear lobe only; no hoops, gauges, or plugs. Visible body piercings are prohibited. Soft-soled, enclosed footwear is permitted. Personal items are restricted per Operating Procedure 445.1.

VI. Probation and Parole Districts

Staff must comply with this operating procedure. Business attire is required for court appearances. Appropriate business casual attire is permitted for field visits. Blue jeans may be worn only incidental to field visits.

VII. Emergencies

During declared State or National Emergencies, the Director or designee may modify this operating procedure in the interest of public health and safety.

References