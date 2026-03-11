Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Hosts Inspirational TEDx E...

Agency News

Agency News March 11, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partner Proximity for Justice hosted a TEDx event featuring more than 40 speakers Wednesday at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

The event, titled “The Journey,” served as the first TEDx event in a women’s prison in Virginia. In 2024, the VADOC hosted the first TEDx event in a Virginia men’s prison at Green Rock Correctional Center.

Speakers at the Wednesday event included Charlottesville Mayor Juandiego R. Wade, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania, VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters, and many other VADOC corrections team members and residents at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

“I want to thank all of our speakers at the TEDx event, whose stories were inspirational to everyone in the audience,” said Director Walters. “I appreciate the opportunity to participate in the event and also thank everyone who worked so hard to organize it. I encourage everyone who was not able to attend to watch the videos when they are published.”

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design. TED’s mission is to research and share meaningful new ideas through conferences. A TEDx event is independently organized and features short, carefully prepared talks. More information can be found on the TED website.

Proximity for Justice is a nonprofit that has organized several TEDx events at prisons across the United States, bringing leaders, victims, philanthropists, law enforcement and many more into prisons to encourage dialogue, forge connections, and inspire change. More information can be found on the Proximity for Justice website.

The previous TEDx event at Green Rock Correctional Center is available for streaming on the TEDx YouTube channel.

The VADOC will share more information about where and when these TEDx talks can be streamed as soon as the information is available.