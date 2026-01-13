Your Input Matters: Complete the Hunter Harvest Survey Before the Deadline

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 13, 2026

The Ministry of Environment is reminding hunters to complete the Big Game and Game Bird Hunter Harvest Survey before the January 20 deadline.

"We are committed to providing the best and most sustainable hunting opportunities for everyone in Saskatchewan," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "Information collected through the hunter harvest survey is essential as it helps us set fair and appropriate season quotas for the year ahead. Every response matters, so please take a few minutes to complete your survey today."

The deadline for the Big Game and Game Bird Hunter Harvest Surveys is January 20, 2026, however hunters have until April 30, 2026 to complete the Fur Bearer Survey.

Hunters must complete a survey for every licence they purchase, even if they did not hunt or successfully harvest an animal. Surveys can be completed through a HAL account, the SK Hunt and Fish App or by calling 1-888-773-8450.

The ministry has conducted hunter harvest surveys for more than 50 years, gathering information on hunting activity, success rates and long-term trends that shape wildlife management.

For more information on the Hunter Harvest Survey, or to access previous survey results, visit Hunter Harvest Survey | Hunting | Government of Saskatchewan.

For questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

