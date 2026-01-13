Landmark Reforms to Cut Red Tape & Build Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure projects and lower costs as part of her 2026 State of the State. “Let Them Build” is about making government work better on behalf of New Yorkers. This initiative will spur a series of common sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have adverse environmental impacts. Together, these actions will allow projects that localities want to move forward and that will not harm the environment do so faster, while prioritizing smarter growth to ensure we continue to protect communities, preserve our environment, and conserve New York’s natural resources.

“New York has always been a place of boundless ambitions: from the Erie Canal to the Empire State Building. But for too long, unnecessary red tape has stood in the way of new housing and critical infrastructure.” Governor Hochul said. “If local leaders want to deliver new investments for their communities, I say ‘Let Them Build.’”

Today, it is too difficult to build major projects in New York: an analysis by Empire State Development found that manufacturing, housing and energy projects can take as much as 56 percent longer in New York State to get from concept to groundbreaking compared to peer states. Longer projects equal higher costs, a challenge that is especially critical in the context of New York’s housing crisis, where the only solution to high costs and scarce homes is to build more housing faster and cheaper than before. Similarly, unduly burdensome requirements delay needed investment in clean water infrastructure, child care centers, and parks.

Helping Our Communities Build Housing We Need

When Governor Hochul took office, she vowed to tackle the housing crisis and bring down costs by building the housing that New Yorkers desperately need so that more hard working families can afford a place to call home. However, too many projects in New York, including much-needed affordable housing developments, are forced to navigate a web of red tape created by state mandates that add unnecessary costs and years of needless delays, despite these projects consistently being found to have no significant environmental impact. Studies have quantified how State-mandated environmental review can slow down housing projects by an average of two years, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars per project, at a time when New Yorkers can least afford the wait for the housing they need to continue to live and thrive in New York.

To speed up the development of housing to create a more affordable and sustainable New York, Governor Hochul will propose to amend the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) to exempt certain types of housing projects that have no significant impacts on the environment, which are still subject to local zoning, from additional SEQRA review. Projects will still be required to comply with crucial State regulatory and permit requirements governing water use, air quality, environmental justice, and protection of natural resources, as well as local zoning and other permitting requirements. Projects must also be located outside of flood risk areas in order to qualify. The type of housing project that can be reclassified under SEQRA will differ according to the housing needs and contexts of different parts of the state. In New York City, the State will set caps on the size a building must be to avoid the requirement of additional SEQRA review, with caps varying on the basis of the density of the neighborhoods as determined by the City. In the rest of the state, to avoid additional SEQRA review, housing projects must be on previously disturbed land, connected to existing water and sewer systems, and subject to additional unit caps.

A review by New York City and New York State Homes and Community Renewal over the last five to ten years of over a thousand housing projects found that virtually none of such projects ultimately were found to have significant environmental impacts, but nevertheless were still subject to lengthy reviews. These reforms will accelerate the delivery of much needed housing and reduce the cost of building in ways that are consistent with sustainable and environmentally-protective development, driving down the cost of housing and rents across the state while protecting our natural resources.

Accelerating Critical Infrastructure Projects That New Yorkers Depend On

Governor Hochul will also propose to facilitate the speedier, cheaper delivery of a broad range of beneficial infrastructure projects that New Yorkers depend on. She will propose to adjust SEQRA’s classifications to allow the following important categories of projects not in need of additional SEQRA review to start serving New Yorkers faster:

Clean Water Infrastructure: Critical water infrastructure projects that avoid impacts to natural resources.

Green Infrastructure: Nature-based storm water management.

Parks and Trails: Public parks and recreational bike/pedestrian paths on previously disturbed land.

Child Care: New or renovated child care centers on previously disturbed land.

Governor Hochul’s proposal would reserve these fast-track environmental review processes for only those projects proceeding at previously disturbed areas, meaning areas that have already been developed or improved, which provides the dual benefit of protecting our natural resources and undisturbed lands, while strengthening our neighborhoods. The Governor’s approach would yield tangible environmental benefits including improved air and water quality, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and the preservation of critical habitats when compared to policies which encourage sprawl and unchecked development of natural areas. In addition, Governor Hochul will direct the New York Power Authority and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to update their regulations to facilitate and speed up the deployment of clean energy projects.

Combined, these actions will drastically reduce administrative steps and accelerate project timelines, while maintaining local zoning requirements and environmental standards of all other state permits, ensuring progress does not come at the expense of New Yorkers or natural resources.

Delivering Faster Decisions for Local Communities Through Clear Timelines and Accountability

Currently SEQRA review timelines vary greatly across projects, creating unpredictability for local communities, project sponsors, and state agencies alike. This unpredictability can contribute to significant project delays and add substantial costs to project budgets. To drive further accountability and streamline the environmental review process, Governor Hochul will ensure project review is subject to a two-year maximum deadline for completion of a SEQRA environmental impact statement from a positive declaration (i.e., the initial decision to move forward with an environmental impact statement) to the issuance of the final agency decision. Extensions could be evaluated in certain circumstances.

Governor Hochul will also clarify exactly when the time to challenge an environmental review begins to accrue. This change aligns the legal clock for environmental concerns with the clock for the project’s actual permits, such as a site plan or subdivision approval. By doing this, the State removes court confusion and ensures that all legal challenges follow the same schedule.

Streamlining Environmental Impact Statements To Cut Down Review Timelines

To accelerate the process of developing Environmental Impact Statements, which are time-intensive assessments of how a proposed project would impact the environment, Governor Hochul will direct the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to develop ‘Generic Environmental Impact Statements' (GEISs). GEISs are comprehensive reviews for common project types which allow developers to quickly progress through the environmental review process and guide their upfront decision making and site selection. Governor Hochul will direct DEC to develop new GEISs to cut down environmental review timelines for selected types of renewable energy and housing projects.

Modernizing New York’s Permitting Processes to Save Time and Money for Localities

It has been decades since some of New York’s state agencies have updated their processes and technologies used to review and approve permits, which are a critical and often time-consuming step in building desired new infrastructure. Outdated permitting processes drive up costs and create needless bureaucratic hoops for projects to jump through. To modernize and expedite these processes, Governor Hochul will direct state agencies involved in permitting and environmental reviews to conduct an end-to-end review of their processes and identify opportunities to accelerate reviews and alleviate bottlenecks.

Governor Hochul will also provide support to agencies to consider and implement new technologies to help streamline reviews. As part of this effort, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will launch “Smart Access,” a consolidated platform for applicants and government agencies to follow the progress of permits and environmental reviews in real time and access the latest documents. In addition, to drive accountability, increase transparency, and help agencies meet timelines established in law, Governor Hochul will direct state agencies, in partnership with the newly established Office of Performance Management and Innovation (OPMI), to develop internal performance tracking systems to monitor the status of permits and environmental reviews.

Together, these efforts will help us accelerate project reviews, while maintaining our commitment to important permits and reviews intended to protect our environment and keep our communities safe.

Expediting Major State Infrastructure Projects to Serve New Yorkers Faster

To help expedite the delivery of the most significant projects in the state, Governor Hochul will establish a new program to streamline and speed up permitting processes for key economic development and infrastructure projects across New York, within the relevant legislative framework. The program would oversee and monitor the permitting process of designated projects of statewide significance such as the new Nuclear Generation Project in Upstate New York or the new IBX transit line in New York City to reduce wait times for the workers, businesses, students and families who depend on these projects while continuing to prioritize safety. For designated projects, the program would be responsible for setting and overseeing clear, transparent permitting schedules; assist with interagency, federal, and local coordination; accelerate permitting processes; and address other issues as they arise.

Supporting Local Communities Through a Permitting Academy

Many localities face significant challenges navigating the complicated web of local, state, and federal permitting requirements, especially smaller localities with limited staff. To tackle this issue, the State will provide enhanced support and education to local governments to help them better understand the SEQRA process, which will help ensure a more effective environmental review. The State, in partnership with Regional Economic Development Councils, will conduct a series of workshops with local governments to cover best practices and provide assistance for localities in need of additional support.

Driving Economic Growth by Activating Underutilized Sites in the North Country

New York’s commitment to our forest preserves, including the Adirondack Park, is defined by the “Forever Wild” clause, which is a constitutional promise that our Forest Preserve will remain a pristine legacy for generations. However, today, several former correctional facilities - Camp Gabriels, Moriah Shock, and Mount McGregor - sit dormant. These crumbling sites are more than just eyesores; they are environmental hazards and lost opportunities for the people who call the North Country home.

To address this, Governor Hochul will propose a constitutional amendment to return these underutilized sites to productive and critically-needed uses, such as for housing development, while also securing a win for conservation. By authorizing the redevelopment of these specific locations, Governor Hochul will at the same time propose adding even more land into the Forest Preserve.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, "We cannot address our housing crisis without making it easier to build housing in New York City. Environmental review reform would bring our regulations into the 21st century and ensure we can deliver an affordability agenda on the timetable needed," said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "I commend Governor Hochul for this commonsense proposal and hope it will be a part of the enacted state budget this year. New Yorkers can't wait any longer for action on housing."

New York State Association for Affordable Housing President and CEO Carlina Rivera said, The Governor’s proposed ‘Let Them Build Agenda,’ including changes to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) aimed at streamlining approvals for certain housing and infrastructure projects, is both welcome and necessary. NYSAFAH has consistently advocated for reforms that strike the right balance between accelerating the construction of much needed housing and maintaining strong environmental protections. These changes will help remove unnecessary delays, reduce costs, and allow responsible projects to move forward more efficiently, which is critical to addressing New York’s housing shortage at the scale the crisis demands.”

SEIU 32BJ President Manny Pastreich said, “We have a housing crisis. How we address that crisis must be balanced with the environmental impacts of new building. This policy proposal maintains environmental protections, while making it less cumbersome for housing to get built. Governor Kathy Hochul is striking the right balance here.”

President of the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council Rich Maroko said, "New York’s housing crisis threatens the livelihoods of hardworking families across our state. Once again, Governor Hochul’s bold strategy demonstrates real leadership and a clear commitment to making New York more affordable for the people who live and work here.”

