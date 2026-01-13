TRIO GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trio Gold Corp. (“Trio Gold” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Daniel Tataryn has resigned from the Company’s board of directors.Following this change, the Company’s board of directors consists of: Harvey Mackenzie, Emily Lerner, Harry Ruskowsky, and Michael Lerner.For further information on the contents of this news release or the activities of the Company, please contact:Michael LernerDirectorPhone: 416-710-4906Email: mlerner10@gmail.comCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThe information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Company’s future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Company’s properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Company’s forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

